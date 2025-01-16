Griffith Park reopens after Sunset fire; Runyon Canyon remains closed ‘until further notice’

Griffith Park has reopened to the public, a little over a week after the Sunset fire broke out in the area.

The 4,210-acre park and its sprawling network of hiking trails opened at 8 a.m. Thursday, with the observatory scheduled to open at noon.

Nearby Runyon Canyon Park remains closed. The Sunset fire was reported Jan. 8 at 2350 N. Solar Drive, just west of the popular 160-acre Hollywood Hills hiking hot spot.

Runyon was also scheduled to reopen Thursday, but the city’s Department of Recreation and Parks reversed course, citing fire damage.

“For your safety and to allow for habit rehabilitation, the park will remain closed until further notice,” the department said.

A day after it broke out, Los Angeles firefighters reached 100% containment on the Sunset fire, which had triggered mandatory evacuation orders and massive traffic jams in Hollywood and the Hollywood Hills.

Firefighters on the scene said the fire had been about 50 acres at its peak, with the flames approaching the mansions that line North Curson Avenue.

The blaze, for a short while, raised alarms throughout Hollywood. The evacuation encompassed iconic locations such as the TCL Chinese Theatre, the Hollywood Pantages Theatre, the Dolby Theatre and Ovation Hollywood, the shopping center in the heart of Hollywood.

Firefighters credited efficient water-dropping aircraft for stemming the blaze. The nearby Hollywood Reservoir allowed for frequent trips, a firefighter said.

Citing improving conditions on the ground, the Los Angeles Fire Department lifted all evacuation orders for the fire by 7:30 the next morning.

Several parks around Los Angeles remain closed due to the ongoing wildfires, including Crestwood Hills Park, O’Melveny Park, Palisades Park & Recreation Center, Rustic Canyon, Stetson Ranch Equestrian Park and Wattles Garden Park.

The parks department said hikers are strongly advised to avoid hiking trails, hillsides and forested areas of parks during high wind and particularly dangerous red flag warnings.

With ash and dust from active fire zones and burn scars in the air, health officials are advising people to limit their time outdoors.

Experts say that wildfire smoke is unsafe for everyone and that all area residents should be worried about the potential health effects. If people have to be outdoors, they should wear an N95 mask.

