California

Sunset fire in Hollywood Hills: Evacuation order is issued

An evacuation zone was set between the 101 Freeway and Laurel Canyon and between Mulholland Drive and Hollywood Boulevard.
An evacuation zone was established between the 101 Freeway and Laurel Canyon and between Mulholland Drive and Hollywood Boulevard.
By Clara Harter 
A fast-moving fire is burning in Runyon Canyon in the Hollywood Hills.

The fire is burning south toward Hollywood Boulevard.

Evacuation order

An evacuation zone was established between the 101 Freeway and Laurel Canyon and between Mulholland Drive and Hollywood Boulevard.

Clara Harter

