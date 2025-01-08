Sunset fire in Hollywood Hills: Evacuation order is issued

More to Read

An evacuation zone was established between the 101 Freeway and Laurel Canyon and between Mulholland Drive and Hollywood Boulevard.

The fire is burning south toward Hollywood Boulevard.

A fast-moving fire is burning in Runyon Canyon in the Hollywood Hills.

