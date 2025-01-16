Moss Landing Power Plant fire spurs evacuations in Monterey County

A fire was reported at the Moss Landing Power Plant in Monterey County on Friday afternoon, prompting evacuation orders for residents leaving nearby.

Crews from the North County Fire Protection District have responded to the blaze, according to an alert shared by Monterey County.

The Monterey County Sheriff’s Office issued evacuation orders around 6:30 p.m. for areas of Moss Landing south of the Elkhorn Slough, north of Molera Road and Monterey Dunes Way and west of Castroville Boulevard and ElkHorn Road to the ocean.

There's an ongoing fire at the Vistra Power Plant Moss Landing. Heat signature can be seen in satellite imagery. https://t.co/9HOW56poM7 #CAwx pic.twitter.com/sH3vGbZcVR — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) January 17, 2025

Earlier, Monterey County officials issued a warning for residents living near the power plant to close their windows and doors.

The plant is a natural-gas-powered electricity generation plant near Moss Landing Harbor in an unincorporated area of Monterey County.

In September 2022, a Tesla Megapack battery caught fire in an energy storage facility at the power plant.

The cause of Thursday’s fire is currently unknown.

Road closures are in effect at Dolan Road and Castroville Boulevard, Highway 1 at Salinas Road and Highway 1 at Merritt Street. The North County Recreation Center in Castrovillehas been established as an evacuation site.

