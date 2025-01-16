Advertisement
California

Moss Landing Power Plant fire spurs evacuations in Monterey County

By Clara HarterStaff Writer 

A fire was reported at the Moss Landing Power Plant in Monterey County on Friday afternoon, prompting evacuation orders for residents leaving nearby.

Crews from the North County Fire Protection District have responded to the blaze, according to an alert shared by Monterey County.

The Monterey County Sheriff’s Office issued evacuation orders around 6:30 p.m. for areas of Moss Landing south of the Elkhorn Slough, north of Molera Road and Monterey Dunes Way and west of Castroville Boulevard and ElkHorn Road to the ocean.

Advertisement

Earlier, Monterey County officials issued a warning for residents living near the power plant to close their windows and doors.

The plant is a natural-gas-powered electricity generation plant near Moss Landing Harbor in an unincorporated area of Monterey County.

Advertisement

In September 2022, a Tesla Megapack battery caught fire in an energy storage facility at the power plant.

The cause of Thursday’s fire is currently unknown.

Road closures are in effect at Dolan Road and Castroville Boulevard, Highway 1 at Salinas Road and Highway 1 at Merritt Street. The North County Recreation Center in Castrovillehas been established as an evacuation site.

More to Read

CaliforniaBreaking NewsFires
Clara Harter

Clara Harter is a breaking news reporter at the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she covered politics and education for the L.A. Daily News. While at the Daily News, she published a series on fentanyl addiction that won a first-place investigative journalism award from the L.A. Press Club. Harter majored in political science and Middle Eastern studies at Columbia University. She loves surfing and, when not reporting, can most likely be found in the ocean.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in California

Advertisement