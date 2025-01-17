Advertisement
California

Amid the fire storm, all around L.A., signs of gratitude, love appear

Marquee thanking first responders at Jimmy Kimmel Live.
(Carlos Lozano/Los Angeles Times)
By Carlos Valdez Lozano

The messages are simple: “Thank you First Responders,” “God Bless LAFD,” “Stay Safe,” “We Love You L.A.”

All around the city, signs of gratitude and love are on display for firefighters, police officers and emergency personnel who have been working tirelessly on the front lines since the wildfires began last week.

Marquee thanking first responders at El Capitan Theater.
Marquee thanking first responders at a movie theater on Fairfax Avenue.
Marquee thanking first responders at the Hollywood Bowl.
Marquee’s thanking first responders: clockwise from top left, El Capitan Theater, movie theater on Fairfax Avenue, Quentin Tarantino’s Beverly Cinema, and the Hollywood Bowl. (Carlos Lozano/Los Angeles Times)

The messages are posted on business signs, electronic signs and that most quintessential of L.A. message platforms: theater marquees.

These heartfelt affections are a reminder that there are still plenty of angels out there watching over the City of Angels.

Marquee thanking first responders at the Fonda Theater.
Marquee’s thanking first responders at the Fonda and Roosevelt Hotel. (Carlos Lozano/Los Angeles Times)

