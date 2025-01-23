California lawmakers approve $2.5 billion in wildfire aid for L.A.

California lawmakers approved a pair of bills Thursday providing $2.5 billion in state aid in response to the wildfires that have decimated neighborhoods, destroyed schools and damaged public infrastructure across Los Angeles County.

The legislation, which received bipartisan support, directs the money to begin the monumental emergency response and recovery effort, including evacuations, shelter, hazardous waste removal, flash flooding, debris removal, traffic control and environmental testing.

“Tens of thousands of our neighbors, our families and friends, they need help,” said Senate President Pro Tem Mike McGuire (D-Healdsburg) during the floor debate in the upper house.

“This means that we need to be able to move with urgency, put aside our differences, and be laser focused on delivering the financial resources, delivering the boots on the ground, that are needed and the policy relief that is needed to get neighborhoods cleaned up and communities rebuilt.”

The fires that began Jan. 7 have left at least 28 dead and destroyed more than 16,000 structures in Altadena and Pacific Palisades.

Firefighters have made significant progress toward containing the Palisades and Eaton fires, but continue to battle dangerous winds and dry conditions that have brought new fires in the last couple days.

After the wildfires initially broke out, Newsom expanded the ongoing special session to include the funding for Los Angeles. The governor originally called the special session two days after the November election, requesting that lawmakers give more money to the California Department of Justice to wage legal battles against President Trump.

During a visit earlier this month, former President Biden pledged federal funds to support the rebuilding effort. Much of the money approved by the Legislature on Thursday could ultimately be reimbursed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency if Trump follows through with that promise.

The money is currently coming from a state emergency reserve account, called the Special Fund for Economic Uncertainties.

Newsom is expected to sign the wildfire funding bills Thursday afternoon in Los Angeles.