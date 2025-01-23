California revamps its website for L.A. County fire recovery

William Harris, seen through a burned window, assesses the damage to his Altadena home on Jan. 9.

The state unveiled its revamped fire relief website on Thursday, offering a one-stop shop to help Los Angeles County firestorm survivors access vital services.

Fire victims can use the website to find information on how to apply for Federal Emergency Management Agency disaster relief, file insurance claims, replace documents and return to their homes safely. It also offers assistance with accessing food, expense reimbursements and shelter, and provides real-time updates via fire maps, air quality information and road closure maps as well.

The website was redesigned to feature in-demand resources more prominently and give estimated wait times for those planning to visit a disaster recovery center. A feature is also in the works to help survivors access services — including state benefits, federal relief and replacement of vital records lost in the fires — using a single Login.gov account.

“We brought together a wide group and used all of our tools to make the digital experience survivor-focused,” California Government Operations Secretary Amy Tong said in a statement on the new website.

There is also a section for business owners who have been affected by the fires and are looking for tax relief, as well as a hub for people looking to donate money or volunteer to assist wildfire victims. Those planning to visit a relief center can use a checklist page to make sure they bring the right documents.

Services offered at disaster recovery centers include:



Food assistance

Health services and advice

Unemployment and disability benefits

Replacing personal documents

Tips for hiring contractors

Help with insurance claims

Tax help and relief

Federal assistance, including housing, home repairs and legal assistance

Centers are at UCLA Research Park West, 10850 W. Pico Blvd., and at the Pasadena City College Community Education Center, 3035 E. Foothill Blvd. They are open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week.

The state’s initial fire relief website was launched Jan. 10 and has been visited more than 300,000 times. On the revamped website, users can take an online survey that state officials say will be used to further improve the site and the experience at in-person disaster relief centers.