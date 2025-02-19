Newsom proposes $125-million mortgage relief package to help fire, other disaster victims

California Gov. Gavin Newsom greets firefighters from Mexico who last month came to combat multiple wildfires in L.A. County.

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday proposed a multi-million mortgage relief package for victims of recent natural disasters, including the fires that swept through Los Angeles County last month.

Under the plan, which must be approved by a state board, more than $100 million would be available in direct relief for people at risk of foreclosure. Another $25 million would help fund mortgage counseling and help people navigate disaster assistance.

The relief package would be funded by a mortgage settlement then-Attorney General Kamala Harris reached with big lenders in the wake of the Great Recession, not the state budget, according to Newsom’s office. The California Housing Finance Agency oversees those funds and its board is scheduled to debate the proposal Thursday.

Such money could be critical for many in Los Angeles County. Last month’s fires destroyed or seriously damaged more than 12,000 homes, but didn’t wipe away the obligation homeowners have to pay their mortgages.

As a result, many people are on the hook for not just a mortgage on a destroyed home, but rent for temporary housing. Insurance payments can help cover such costs, but there’s concern payouts won’t be enough, particularly for people who were underinsured.

Mortgage relief wouldn’t be limited to just the Los Angeles fires. To qualify, homeowners would have to have their property destroyed or substantially damaged by a declared emergency since January 1, 2023.

“As survivors heal from the trauma of recent disasters, the threat of foreclosure should be the last thing on their minds,” Newsom said in a statement. “This disaster mortgage relief program would help lift this burden and give families more time to focus on recovery.”

In the meantime, some temporary help is available.

Newsom previously announced agreements with several big banks and hundreds of state-chartered lenders to provide a streamlined process for fire victims to receive a 90-day pause on their mortgage payments.

A bill submitted in the state legislature would also enable people with a fire-related financial hardship to delay up to a year’s worth of mortgage payments.