Arcadia murder suspect believed to have fled to China, officials say

Police at the scene of a fatal shooting last Tuesday in Arcadia.

Authorities have identified the man they say confronted a mother and her son, forced his way into their home in Arcadia and killed the boy’s father before possibly fleeing to China.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department homicide detectives have issued a no bail arrest warrant for 41-year-old Zehao Lu, a Chinese national wanted for murder in connection with the March 11 slaying.

Lu is suspected of confronting the 43-year-old woman and her 13-year-old son in their driveway and forcing them inside the home. Detectives say that once inside, Lu shot the boy’s 61-year-old father, then fled.

“The tragic homicide ... resulted from a dispute between two individuals who were known to each other,” Arcadia Police Chief Roy Nakamura said in a news release. “Our deepest sympathies go out to the victim’s family during this incredibly difficult time.”

L.A. County prosecutors have charged Lu with one count of murder, two counts of assault with a semiautomatic handgun, and one count of burglary with a person present to commit a felony against Lu.

Lu is considered armed and dangerous and is believed to have fled to China, the sheriff’s department said in a news release. The warrant includes an extradition order.

The victim’s identity has not been released pending notification of next of kin, officials said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

