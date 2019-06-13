There’s a real-life Michael Connelly character in the LAPD, and she’s gunning for Harry Bosch’s job

"The more that people are represented in books, in fiction, in genre fiction, the more it kind of opens things up for other people to then write their own works … it just opens things up to people that they never thought possible," said Sarah Weinman, author of "The Real Lolita," who has also compiled an anthology of crime fiction written by women in the 1940s and '50s. "When you read your own experiences, it feels like that's speaking to you instead of seeing another white male, and having to have that stand in for your experience."