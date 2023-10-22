Live updates: Bad Bunny hosts Saturday Night Live

Review: Fame is a frenemy in Bad Bunny’s ‘Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana’

Bad Bunny (Martina Ibáñez-Baldor / Los Angeles Times; Getty Images )

By the onset of 1977, Héctor Lavoe, the Puerto Rican salsero of legend, was down and out. Lavoe, a Fania All Star who once soared in hit songs like “Mi Gente” and “Periódico de Ayer,” had been mollifying the burdens of his growing fame with narcotics — a habit that spiraled into addiction. Both his bandmates and audience, citing his erratic nature and increasing tardiness at concerts, began to turn on him.

Bandleader Willie Colón, desperate to toss a life vest to the prized yet floundering singer, asked Panamanian singer-composer Rubén Blades to lend a song that could rescue Lavoe’s career. Thus came the thesis statement of Lavoe’s sardonically titled comeback album “Comedia”: the dark, confessional salsa piece “El Cantante,” in which Lavoe lamented the psychological cost of pop stardom.

Such is the spiritual root of “Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana,” the fifth solo studio album by the Puerto Rican-gone-global superstar Bad Bunny, released on Friday, Oct. 13. Fresh off an extended break from social media, and now ears-deep in his Hollywood era, the 29-year-old pulls back the curtain and lets us into his head for 22 songs — strictly on his terms.

