Live updates: Bad Bunny hosts Saturday Night Live

Bad Bunny announced his 2024 Most Wanted tour via Instagram, a week after the release of his fifth solo album “Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana.”
In his video announcement, a masked Bad Bunny appears on horseback coming across his image plastered on a wanted sign. The black-and-white wanted poster features the three-time Grammy winner during the early stage of his career as a Latin trap star, a genre he revives on his latest album.
By the onset of 1977, Héctor Lavoe, the Puerto Rican salsero of legend, was down and out. Lavoe, a Fania All Star who once soared in hit songs like “Mi Gente” and “Periódico de Ayer,” had been mollifying the burdens of his growing fame with narcotics — a habit that spiraled into addiction. Both his bandmates and audience, citing his erratic nature and increasing tardiness at concerts, began to turn on him.
Bandleader Willie Colón, desperate to toss a life vest to the prized yet floundering singer, asked Panamanian singer-composer Rubén Blades to lend a song that could rescue Lavoe’s career. Thus came the thesis statement of Lavoe’s sardonically titled comeback album “Comedia”: the dark, confessional salsa piece “El Cantante,” in which Lavoe lamented the psychological cost of pop stardom.
Such is the spiritual root of “Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana,” the fifth solo studio album by the Puerto Rican-gone-global superstar Bad Bunny, released on Friday, Oct. 13. Fresh off an extended break from social media, and now ears-deep in his Hollywood era, the 29-year-old pulls back the curtain and lets us into his head for 22 songs — strictly on his terms.
Al Pacino says Bad Bunny is doing “just great.”
The renowned thespian gave the world’s most streamed artist his blessing in a surprise cameo in the music video for “Monaco,” a track from Bad Bunny’s new album “Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va A Pasar Mañana.”
The video was uploaded to Bad Bunny’s YouTube channel on Friday morning, hours after the surprise LP was released. On the West Coast, the luxury Latin trap album dropped on the music streaming services at 9 p.m. Thursday.