De Los

Live updates: Bad Bunny hosts Saturday Night Live

Bad Bunny on stage
Bad Bunny se llevó el; Premio al Artista del Año y seis galardones más para un total de siete estatuillas, detrás de Peso Pluma quien se coronó como el máximo ganador de la noche al adjudicarse 8 galardones.
(Telemundo)

Follow along as De Los Editorial Director Fidel Martinez gives his thought on Bad Bunny’s performance on tonight’s Saturday Night Live.

Watch Bad Bunny on “The Tonight Show” talking about hosting SNL

Where he goes: Bad Bunny announces 2024 Most Wanted tour

By Andrea Flores

Bad bunny announces new tour for 2024.
(Diana Ramirez/De Los; Photos by Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times,Eric Jamison / Invision/AP)

Bad Bunny announced his 2024 Most Wanted tour via Instagram, a week after the release of his fifth solo album “Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana.”

In his video announcement, a masked Bad Bunny appears on horseback coming across his image plastered on a wanted sign. The black-and-white wanted poster features the three-time Grammy winner during the early stage of his career as a Latin trap star, a genre he revives on his latest album.

Review: Fame is a frenemy in Bad Bunny’s ‘Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana’

By Suzy Exposito

(Martina Ibáñez-Baldor / Los Angeles Times; Getty Images )

By the onset of 1977, Héctor Lavoe, the Puerto Rican salsero of legend, was down and out. Lavoe, a Fania All Star who once soared in hit songs like “Mi Gente” and “Periódico de Ayer,” had been mollifying the burdens of his growing fame with narcotics — a habit that spiraled into addiction. Both his bandmates and audience, citing his erratic nature and increasing tardiness at concerts, began to turn on him.

Bandleader Willie Colón, desperate to toss a life vest to the prized yet floundering singer, asked Panamanian singer-composer Rubén Blades to lend a song that could rescue Lavoe’s career. Thus came the thesis statement of Lavoe’s sardonically titled comeback album “Comedia”: the dark, confessional salsa piece “El Cantante,” in which Lavoe lamented the psychological cost of pop stardom.

Such is the spiritual root of “Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana,” the fifth solo studio album by the Puerto Rican-gone-global superstar Bad Bunny, released on Friday, Oct. 13. Fresh off an extended break from social media, and now ears-deep in his Hollywood era, the 29-year-old pulls back the curtain and lets us into his head for 22 songs — strictly on his terms.

Al Pacino and Sergio Pérez make cameos in Bad Bunny’s latest music video

By Fidel Martinez

Bad bunny in Monaco video with Al Pacino.
(Photo Illustration by Diana Ramirez/ De Los; Photos by Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times, Eric Jamison / Invision/AP, and Chris Pizzello / Chris Pizzello/AP)

Al Pacino says Bad Bunny is doing “just great.”

The renowned thespian gave the world’s most streamed artist his blessing in a surprise cameo in the music video for “Monaco,” a track from Bad Bunny’s new album “Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va A Pasar Mañana.”

The video was uploaded to Bad Bunny’s YouTube channel on Friday morning, hours after the surprise LP was released. On the West Coast, the luxury Latin trap album dropped on the music streaming services at 9 p.m. Thursday.

