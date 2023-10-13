Advertisement
De Los

Al Pacino and Sergio Pérez make cameos in Bad Bunny’s latest music video

Bad Bunny in Monaco video with Al Pacino.
(Photo Illustration by Diana Ramirez / De Los; Photos by Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times, Eric Jamison / Invision/AP, and Chris Pizzello / AP)
By Fidel Martinez
Share

Al Pacino says Bad Bunny is doing “just great.”

The renowned thespian gave the world’s most streamed artist his blessing in a surprise cameo in the music video for “Monaco,” a track from Bad Bunny’s new album “Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va A Pasar Mañana.”

Bad Bunny is releasing a new album on Friday.

The cowgirl, the ’70s and Friday the 13th: Here’s what to know about Bad Bunny’s new album

Bad Bunny announced his new album, ‘Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana,’ will be released on Friday the 13th.

Oct. 9, 2023

The video was uploaded to Bad Bunny’s YouTube channel on Friday morning, hours after the surprise LP was released. On the West Coast, the luxury Latin trap album dropped on the music streaming services at 9 p.m. Thursday.

“Monaco” kicks off with Bad Bunny holding court at an intimate New York City Italian restaurant. His presence draws the attention of his fellow diners, including Pacino’s. But before el conejo malo has his sit-down with the actor behind Michael Corleone, we see a montage of him living the high life in Monaco — he sips Champagne as Formula 1 race cars zoom by, rides a yacht and generally flaunts his wealth.

A man holds a flag

Sergio Pérez is the driving force behind Formula One’s growing Latino fan base

Sergio Perez’s journey is a tale of triumph, inspiration and cultural celebration, attracting fans across the U.S., Latin American and beyond.

Aug. 9, 2023

Bad Bunny’s escapades in the sovereign city-state also include palling around with Sergio “Checo” Pérez. The Mexican race car driver and his Red Bull Racing teammate Max Verstappen (between them, they’ve won the last three Monaco Grand Prix) are name-dropped in the track.

The short concludes with a tête-à-tête back at the restaurant between Bad Bunny and Pacino, who praises the younger celebrity.

Advertisement

“You’re doing great, man,” says Pacino. “You really are. He’s charging it up!”

De LosLatino LifeEntertainment & Arts
Fidel Martinez

Fidel Martinez writes the Latinx Files, a weekly newsletter that focuses on the American Latinx experience. He started at The Times in 2018 as an audience engagement editor, focusing on sports. Previously he worked as politics editor for Mitu, as a social storytelling producer for Fusion Media Group and content curator and managing editor for Break Media. He is a proud Tejano who will fight anyone who disparages flour tortillas.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement