Al Pacino and Sergio Pérez make cameos in Bad Bunny’s latest music video

Al Pacino says Bad Bunny is doing “just great.”

The renowned thespian gave the world’s most streamed artist his blessing in a surprise cameo in the music video for “Monaco,” a track from Bad Bunny’s new album “Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va A Pasar Mañana.”

The video was uploaded to Bad Bunny’s YouTube channel on Friday morning, hours after the surprise LP was released. On the West Coast, the luxury Latin trap album dropped on the music streaming services at 9 p.m. Thursday.

“Monaco” kicks off with Bad Bunny holding court at an intimate New York City Italian restaurant. His presence draws the attention of his fellow diners, including Pacino’s. But before el conejo malo has his sit-down with the actor behind Michael Corleone, we see a montage of him living the high life in Monaco — he sips Champagne as Formula 1 race cars zoom by, rides a yacht and generally flaunts his wealth.

Bad Bunny’s escapades in the sovereign city-state also include palling around with Sergio “Checo” Pérez. The Mexican race car driver and his Red Bull Racing teammate Max Verstappen (between them, they’ve won the last three Monaco Grand Prix) are name-dropped in the track.

The short concludes with a tête-à-tête back at the restaurant between Bad Bunny and Pacino, who praises the younger celebrity.

“You’re doing great, man,” says Pacino. “You really are. He’s charging it up!”