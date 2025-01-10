Latinx Files: ‘Debí Tirar Más Fotos’ proves Bad Bunny is at his peak

Find someone who loves you as much as Bad Bunny loves Puerto Rico.

The 30-year-old music star dropped “Debí Tirar Más Fotos” (I Should’ve Taken More Photos), his sixth studio album, on Sunday. The record, which has been rightly hailed as an instant classic by critics and fans alike, is a heartfelt ode to the island, one that pays tribute to its history, rich cultural tradition and the resiliency of its people.

“This is an album of Puerto Rican music, and a completely different vibe from what any other artist has done,” Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, said in a recent Time interview. “I found what my roots are: the sound that represents me.”

Those sounds? Bomba, plena, salsa, merengue and reggaetón — music that was born or honed in Puerto Rico. To help make them, el Conejo Malo tapped a slew of musicians from the island: students from Libre de Música San Juan, Chuwi, Los Pleneros de la Cresta and RaiNao, to name a few.

“DTMF” kicks off with “Nueva Yol,” a nod to the Nuyorican diaspora — shouts out New York Mets player Juan Soto, Big Pun, Willie Colón and to the Caribbean Social Club in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, affectionately known as Toñita’s — with a sample of “Un Verano en Nueva York,” the 1975 salsa classic by El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico.” It’s an inspired choice, one that establishes Bad Bunny’s oeuvre as being part of the island’s rich musical lineage without being derivative.

History is a throughline across the project. As my colleague Andrea Flores reported Tuesday , Bad Bunny’s team reached out to Jorell Meléndez-Badillo, professor at the University of Wisconsin at Madison and author of “Puerto Rico: A National History,” to collaborate on the “DTMF’s” visualizers. These 17 videos, which contain historical lessons about the island, complement the album and serve as supplementary reading.

”[Bad Bunny] was really interested in having that sort of historical component, so people were not only listening to the songs on YouTube, but learning their history while they do so,” said Meléndez-Badillo.

“Lo Que Le Pasó a Hawaii” (What Happened to Hawaii), an outwardly political anthem of defiance against displacement and gentrification backed by the güiro and cuatro guitar, draws parallels between Puerto Rico and Hawaii, both of which became U.S. colonies in 1898. The latter became a state in 1959, losing much of its culture and identity in the process. It’s a fate Bad Bunny hopes his beloved homeland, which is currently ruled by a pro-statehood party, avoids. He doesn’t want the island to become the 51st state. He wants a Puerto Rico that’s still for Puerto Ricans —”Quieren quitarme el río y también la playa / Quieren el barrio mío y que abuelita se vaya / No, no suelte’ la bandera ni olvide’ el lelolai / Que no quiero que hagan contigo lo que le pasó a Hawaii” (They want to take away my river and also the beach / They want my neighborhood and for my grandma to leave / No, don’t let go of the flag or forget the lelolai / I don’t want them to do to you what happened to Hawaii).

In the visualizer for the song , Meléndez-Badillo writes about two amphibians endemic to Puerto Rico that are facing extinction. The first is the coqui, which was accidentally brought to Hawaii by Puerto Rican laborers hired by U.S. companies to work in the Pacific archipelago (it’s considered an invasive species). The second is the Puerto Rican crested toad, or sapo concho, which has been endangered by the destruction of its habitat and the presence of the cane toad, brought to the island in the 1920s to control white grubs feasting on sugar cane.

Fittingly, Bad Bunny has turned the Puerto Rican crested toad into a symbol of the island’s resilience. An eponymous short film released days before the album introduces us to Concho, a digitally animated toad that still lives in Puerto Rico despite the arrival of hipsters and crypto bros and their cashless ways. Concho is also “DTMF’s” mascot, and is prominently featured in the album’s art and merchandise (along with the phrase “Seguimo aquí,” which translates to “We still here”).

“DTMF” is easily Bad Bunny’s most vulnerable album to date. It’s full of yearning and nostalgia — the album’s title is a lament that more precious moments weren’t captured in photographs. After all, memories fade as they age. It’s what they do. Images make them last just a tad longer. On social media, the wistful titular track has resonated with fans, who have turned a snippet of the song — “Debí tirar más fotos de cuando te tuve / Debí darte más beso’ y abrazo’ las vece’ que pude” (I should’ve taken more photos when I had you / I should’ve given you more kisses and hugs in the times I could have) — into a trend on TikTok , using it to score video and photo slide shows of loved ones who have died. My own sister brought me to tears yesterday after she posted a “DTMF”-backed tribute to our father, who passed away last April , on her Instagram stories.

We’re not even halfway through January, and Bad Bunny has already given us a contender for album of the year. Besides Kendrick Lamar, I can’t think of another artist of their magnitude doing something as layered as “Debí Tirar Más Fotos” — we’re certainly not getting this type of album from anyone in the música Mexicana genre, which is currently in its nouveau rich luxury rap era, any time soon.

How lucky are we to be living in the era of Benito?

The last few days have been nothing short of surreal. Multiple wildfires fueled by the Santa Ana winds broke out across Los Angeles County — as of this writing, there are five major active fires in the area — causing at least 10 deaths and the destruction of more than 9,000 structures.

For those wondering about my well-being, I’m fine. I live roughly 10 miles from the closest wildfire — the Eaton fire in Altadena — and the worst thing I’ve had to deal with has been the hazardous air quality. I’ve stayed indoors and have multiple air purifiers set up across my home. When I’ve had to go outside, I’ve worn a KN95 mask. Not everyone has been so lucky. Several of my friends were evacuated and I know of several people who have lost their homes. When it’s all said and done, this week could prove to be the most expensive wildfire disaster in U.S. history.

To keep up with the latest developments, you can follow The Times’ ongoing coverage, where you’ll also find information on how to help.

Eager for what’s ‘Next,’ Xavi opens up about his rise to the top

With the release his debut album, “Next,” Xavi looks to capitalize on the massive success of “La Diabla,” the lovelorn música Mexicana ballad that became one of the most streamed songs globally in 2023.

Fania Records put salsa on the map. Can it evolve?

In 2024, the label celebrated its 60th anniversary. Now, the question of whether this treasure trove of Latin culture is being curated properly has become more pertinent than ever.

Guerrilla Tacos, Sage, Lustig and more say they’re closing in early 2025

2024 was brutal for restaurants and bars in Los Angeles. As my colleague Stephanie Breijo reported, more than 100 notable establishments shuttered in the last year. By the looks of it, 2025 doesn’t look better, as a handful of restaurants have announced that they will be soon closing for good. Among them is personal favorite Guerrilla Tacos.

Socorro Herrera, founder of tiny Los Feliz taco stand Yuca’s Hut, dies

From a shoeshine booth turned taco stand, Socorro “Mama Yuca’s” Herrera was a taco champion and James Beard Award winner at her Yuca’s Hut in Los Feliz.

Brenton Wood, ‘Oogum Boogum Song’ crooner who captivated Latino listeners, dies at 83

R&B singer Brenton Wood found a loyal following among SoCal’s Latinos, who often called in to KRLA-AM 1110 to dedicate his tracks over the airwaves. Wood, who was born Alfred Jesse Smith, died last Friday of natural causes at his home in Moreno Valley. He was 83.

Brillan los latinos en la alfombra roja de los Golden Globes 2025

Zoe Saldana took home a Golden Globe this week for best performance by a female actor in a supporting role. Before the ceremony, L.A. Times en Español entertainment reporter Sergio Burstein had a sweet, bilingual interview with Saldaña — and her sisters Cicely and Mariel, who gushed with pride.

Elsewhere

How ‘The Johnny Canales Show’ Helped Singer Veronique Medrano Find Her Voice

Texas Monthly journalist J.B. Sauceda launched the podcast “Viva Tejano” late last year to explore the legacy of Tejano music and interview legendary artists. In the latest episode, a subscriber exclusive, Sauceda talks with singer and Tejano music archivist Veronique Medrano about her music and learning to speak while watching Johnny Canales.

First federal courthouse renamed after Latino family that desegregated schools in California

Denise Florez at Caló News writes about President Biden signing a bill to rename the U.S. District Court in Los Angeles as the Felicitas and Gonzalo Mendez Courthouse. The couple were part of a group of families behind the landmark 1947 case Mendez vs. Westminster, which helped lead to the desegregation of California schools.

De Los assistant editor Paloma Esquivel contributed to this section.