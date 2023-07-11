Youth photographers capture the vibrancy and everyday hustle of 3 street vendors

At De Los, we’re making it a mission to highlight the voices, stories and experiences of our community. So we asked young L.A. photographers to capture their communities through their lenses.

Through a collaboration with Las Fotos Project, a nonprofit that uses photography to mentor teenage girls and gender-expansive youth from communities of color, student photographers featured three street vendors in Los Angeles.

The students wanted to share not only the street vendors’ struggles but also their humanity, vibrancy and joy.

“Growing up in L.A., you see street vendors everyday hustling. Day or night, hot or cold, they are always out there making it happen, despite how many tickets they get or how many bad days they have,” student Meyuh Gonzalez said. “My grandma who’s a street vendor herself always told me she’d rather be out there making her own money than to be sitting at home which is something I’ve always respected.”

Eva Orozco

1 / 4 Street vendor Eva Orozco shows her lechera-drizzled churros in Downtown Los Angeles. (Aranza Trujillo, Las Fotos Project / For De Los) 2 / 4 Eva Orozco has brought everything she needs for a day of work at the L.A. Convention Center. (Ketzally Alcala, Las Fotos Project / For De Los) 3 / 4 Customers wait in line to purchase churros from Eva Orozco outside the L.A. Convention Center. (Aranza Trujillo, Las Fotos Project / For De Los) 4 / 4 Eva Orozco sells churros out of this cart that she designed herself. (Aranza Trujillo, Las Fotos Project / For De Los)

“Es bonito (vender) por que no dependes de nadie,” says Eva Orozco, a street vendor who began her vending journey about 25 years ago.

She describes the times where she would walk down the callejones in downtown L.A. and see vendors who sold a variety of foods: esquite, fruta, aguas frescas and hot dogs. One day, Orozco noticed a churro vendor, which was an unusual sight at the time. Intrigued, she asked where they were sourcing them, but none of the vendors were open to share. Orozco had no idea how to begin selling churros, but she was determined to learn. When her son connected her with one of his friends’ parents, she was finally able to source high-quality churros for everyone to enjoy. At first she vended at those same callejones but has since found a place among the stars on Hollywood Boulevard, where she’s sold churros for six years. The latest struggles, she says, are the rising prices and the competition. “Vendes poco y todo está muy caro.”

Photos by Aranza Trujillo, 18, Uzuri Ray, 15, and Ketzally Alcala, 17

Caption by Ketzally Alcala, 17

Clara Estrada Vasquez

1 / 5 Clara Estrada Vasquez prepares an elote for a customer at a hotspot on Hollywood Boulevard. (Sawyer Sarinana, Las Fotos Project / For De Los) 2 / 5 Clara Estrada Vasquez makes elotes and esquites as her “queen” chair is shown in the background in Hollywood. (Sawyer Sarinana, Las Fotos Project / For De Los) 3 / 5 Clara Estrada Vasquez pulls out a steaming hot elote for a customer. (Sawyer Sarinana, Las Fotos Project / For De Los) 4 / 5 Some of the fruit cups Clara Estrada Vasquez sells from a cart on Hollywood Boulevard. (Sawyer Sarinana, Las Fotos Project / For De Los) 5 / 5 Clara Estrada Vasquez talks about her experiences as a fruit vendor on Hollywood Boulevard. (Sawyer Sarinana, Las Fotos Project / For De Los)

Clara Estrada Vasquez has been a street vendor in the U.S. for about 18 years. Before coming to Los Angeles, she vended in Guatemala. Her sisters were the first of her family to migrate to the U.S. so when she joined them in Southern California, they helped her start out in different areas like the L.A. fashion district. The start of her career wasn’t easy. The police fined and arrested her, even though she felt she was just trying to support her family. She struggled to find other lines of work because she couldn’t speak English. While recent legislative changes have offered greater protections from police harassment, she looks to a future in which she’s free of ticket debt and granted official permission to vend in certain locations.

Photos by Sawyer Sariñana, 16

Caption by Meyuh Gonzalez, 18

Merlin Alvarado Reyes

1 / 5 Merlin Alvarado Reyes prepares fruit cups accompanied by her daughter in front of the entrance of Madame Tussaud’s on Hollywood Boulevard. (Meadows Stevens, Las Fotos Project / For De Los) 2 / 5 Merlin Alvarado displays a variety of mango, watermelon, kiwi, and other fruit on Hollywood Boulevard and Orange Drive. (Meadows Stevens, Las Fotos Project / For De Los) 3 / 5 Merlin Alvarado, right, and her eldest daughter cut fruit on a busy sidewalk in Hollywood. (Meadows Stevens, Las Fotos Project / For De Los) 4 / 5 Merlin Alvarado’s daughter, sitting, admires her mother at work on the sidewalk of Hollywood Boulevard and Orange Drive in Hollywood. (Meadows Stevens, Las Fotos Project / For De Los) 5 / 5 In addition to fruit staples like mango and watermelon, Merlin Alvarado sells other less common fruits such as kiwis, coconut and berries during the hot summer days. (Lauren Cho, Las Fotos Project / For De Los)

For the past 16 years, Merlin Alvarado Reyes has been a street vendor in Los Angeles, selling fruit, hot dogs, tacos de canasta, churros and more. Growing up in Honduras, she worked with her mother, who was also a vendor, and was constantly surrounded by other vendors. For her, street vending is like riding a bike; once you learn, it’s something you don’t forget. Her experience came in handy when she decided to continue her work in the United States. Being a street vendor on Hollywood Boulevard lets her share a bit of herself and what she sells with tourists from all over the world. She especially likes being her own boss and setting her own work schedule. She never grew up with the perception that many in Los Angeles have — that street vendors and their stands are a problem. Here, her job is difficult, demanding, and can even be dangerous. She’s thankful for the changes in laws that have made street vending legal and have assuaged the fear of police.

Photos by Meadows Stevens, 17, and Lauren Cho, 17,

Caption by Celeste Umana, 18

Additional contributions from Ashley Romero Gomez, 16, and Adria Marin, 18.