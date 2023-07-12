There haven’t been many times in my 24 years where the two cultures of my family have collided. Tonight’s 2023 Copa de Oro semifinal game between Mexico and Jamaica will be one of them. Two countries and cultures will clash — not only on the soccer pitch but also in my house.

My mother is Mexican and my father is Jamaican. I grew up listening to reggae, eating jerk chicken and knowing that no matter what, if Jamaica was competing in track and field we were going to win. But I also grew up watching “La India María” and eating pozole during the peak of summer season.

As soon as Jamaica clinched the win against Guatemala and the semifinal game between the two teams was confirmed, my mom — she’s from Jalisco — began asking me who I was going to cheer for. Switzerland, I said. I know better than to try to pick a side.

“My heart lies with my country and I know that both teams can’t win,” my mom says. “Deep down it breaks my heart having to have a divided household.”

Chelsea Hylton, left, Maria Hylton and Kat Fix-Hylton rep their teams at a 2016 Copa America Centenario game at the Rose Bowl on June 9, 2016. (Chelsea Hylton / De Los)

No matter who wins, I still come out on top, so I’m good. My dad — he’s from Kingston — takes a more relaxed approach, saying that the team that performs best will win. But I’m not fooled. I know he will make some snarky comments defending his team during the game.

There’s always plenty of yelling in front of our TV when Jamaica and Mexico face off. There is so much trash talk after every goal, yellow card or penalty call. My mom will shout out a “No era penal!” in support of El Tri.

“Besides the competitive nature that it brings out in us, it’s a good time with the family,” my dad says. “It helps bring us together.”

In 2016, we went to the Copa America Centenario match between Mexico and Jamaica at the Rose Bowl. It was completely packed. In true L.A. fashion, the vast majority of fans were dressed in Mexico’s colors. Fans supporting the Jamaican team were incredibly outnumbered.

My mom went dressed in a traditional folklórico dress with a sequin skirt that had an image of Mexico’s eagle and serpent. My sister, dad and I wore shirts in support of Jamaica and held up the bright green, yellow and black flag. We had to show our support.

The author, left, with her father, Owen Hylton and sister, Kat Fix-Hylton, support Jamaica against Mexico at a 2016 Copa America Centenario game. (Chelsea Hylton / De Los)

The competition between my parents is all fun and games, and I wouldn’t trade it for anything. I grew up in a multicultural household through and through, where I was able to learn a lot from each parent. More than anything, I try to make sure I show appreciation for both of my cultures and stand proud as a Black Latina woman.

I asked my parents who they think will win the game and my mom’s answer shocked me: “To be honest I really think Jamaica might win because Mexico has looked a bit lousy recently.”

My dad also has Jamaica winning the game and says the score will be 2-1.

Tonight’s game will be a highly anticipated showdown for my family. My mom and my dad will be rooting for their respective countries while I’ll be enjoying some good food and time with my family.

¡Que viva México! Everything irie mon!