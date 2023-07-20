A Travis Scott and Bad Bunny collab? Fans are surprised too

We might not have asked for a Travis Scott, Bad Bunny and The Weeknd collab, but it’s here anyway.

On Wednesday, the Astroworld rapper announced that he would be releasing a new song featuring collaborations with the two Grammy award-winning artists. The song titled, “KPOP” is set to release Friday.

The popular entertainment source Pop Base tweeted about the upcoming song, and people were quick to hop into the comments section to express their mixed feelings.

One person tweeted, “This is about to be song of the year 😭” while another wrote, “oh this is going top of the charts, TRAVIS, BAD BUNNY AND THE WEEKND???? Wow 😮👏🏾”

Others were not fans of the collab, with someone calling it “A desperate combination.”

K-pop fans reacted strongly to the announcement as well, citing cultural appropriation over the song’s name and the artwork’s resemblance to the Japanese flag.

The announcement comes only a few weeks after a grand jury sided with Scott, determining that he was not responsible for the deaths of 10 people at his 2021 Astroworld Festival in Houston. The event drew massive crowds, and some attendees were pushed into the stage.

Scott appeared to be keeping a low profile after the incident resulted in severe backlash from fans and raised questions about whether performers should be held responsible for injuries sustained during their shows.

A few tweets called out Scott and questioned how he is still making music after the incident. One person tweeted, “How does Travis STILL have a career after the whole astrohell fest ?!???”

The Weeknd also has his own drama. Rolling Stone released an article earlier this year criticizing his show “The Idol.” The artist, who serves as one of the show’s co-creators, called out the publication by tweeting: “@RollingStone did we upset you?”

Whether people are excited about the song or not, fans are unlikely to miss out on another Bad Bunny collab.