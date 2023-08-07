Luis Miguel kicks off tour and proves he’s still buzzworthy

While the Latin music world has been recently dominated by the reggaeton beats of Bad Bunny and Karol G and the regional Mexican styles of Peso Pluma and Fuerza Regida, a legendary name kicked off his long-awaited tour last week in Argentina.

Luis Miguel opened his world tour in Buenos Aires on Thursday. His 10-show runat the Movistar Arena concludes Aug. 18. According to local media reports, tickets to all of his shows have sold out, signaling a triumphant return for “El Sol de Mexico,” who hasn’t toured since 2019.

After 10 shows in Santiago, Chile, from Aug. 21 to Sept. 6, Luis Miguel will start the U.S. leg of his tour with three shows in Las Vegas in September during Mexican Independence weekend. He will spend a good amount of time in Southern California as well with shows in Anaheim (Sept. 20), San Diego (Sept. 21), Inglewood (Sept. 24), Ontario (Sept. 27) and Palm Desert (Sept. 30).

One aspect that has been covered widely by the Argentinian media has been the heightened security that has surrounded Luis Miguel since his arrival. Videos on social media have shown his motorcade being escorted to and from the airport and his hotel, which has been surrounded by fans.

There has also been lots of commentary on Luis Miguel’s appearance upon his return to the stage. The 53-year-old singer has sported a much slimmer look than the last time he performed in public.

After several years away from the spotlight, Luis Miguel was reintroduced to a new generation of fans through the Netflix series “Luis Miguel: The Series.” Fans who might have had only a casual understanding of Luis Miguel through their parents’ CDs were given a survey of his life — from child star to superstar.

Singer Luis Miguel, left, poses with actor Diego Boneto, who plays Luis Miguel in the Netflix series “Luis Miguel: The Series.” (Agencia Reforma)

Videos posted on social media show an artist who is still at the top of his game, with a strong voice and the backing of a 42-piece orchestra that includes 14 members of Mariachi Vargas Tecalitlan.

With resale tickets selling for well over $1,000 in the United States and with 23 songs at over 100 million streams, a record for a Latin music act, it is clear that Luis Miguel isn’t ready to give up his crown to the next generation just yet.