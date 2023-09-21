Shakira releases new song and video with Fuerza Regida

Shakira is back with more new music and a video with the popular group Fuerza Regida. Her latest song comes after several of her recent projects have made subtle references to her breakup with soccer star Gerard Piqué.

The song and video for “El Jefe” were released Wednesday, combining the Colombian’s usual pop style with the regional Mexican sounds of Fuerza Regida. Shakira and frontman JOP sing how they are tired of arrogant bosses and working typical 9-to -5 jobs.

The beginning of the video shows Shakira riding on a horse before showing off her dance moves alongside the rest of Fuerza Regida. Also seen in the video is Shakira’s longtime nanny, Lili Melgar who was the one who discovered Piqué’s alleged infidelity. In the song, Shakira suggests that Melgar was not fairly compensated after she was fired.

Shakira’s micro braid hairstyle from the video is also sparking conversations on social media about cultural appropriation. Some fans came to the Grammy award-winning artist’s defense while others were disappointed with her actions.

Shakira was born in Colombia to her Spanish mother and Lebanese father. Some of the comments on social media have brought up Shakira’s Arabian heritage as to why she should be allowed to wear the braids.

“First of all, the braids are part of the Colombian/Arabian culture, she is been using these braids since the 90s😭,” wrote one fan.

“She looks a mess. Cultural appropriation,” one person wrote.

Another wrote, “She’s always stealing from black culture.”

Micro and box braids are a hairstyle deeply rooted in Black and African heritage and culture.

This is not the first time Shakira has experimented with traditional Mexican sounds in her music. She had mariachi trumpets in her song “Ciega, Sordomuda.”