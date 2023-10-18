Advertisement
De Los

Nodal, Rauw Alejandro, Carin Leon and others set to perform at this year’s Latin Grammy Awards

Nodal, Rauw Alejandro, and Carin Leon will perform at the Latin Grammy Awards
(Photo illustration by Diana Ramirez / De Los; photographs by Latin Iconos; Eric Rojas / For The Times; John Locher / Associated Press)
By Chelsea HyltonStaff Writer 
Share

Some of Latin music’s best-known names will be hitting the stage at the 24th Latin Grammy Awards in Sevilla, Spain. Combined, this year’s performers are nominated for over 20 awards.

This year’s list of performers includes nominees Maria Becerra, Bizarrap, Feid, Kany García, Carin León, Christian Nodal, Rauw Alejandro and Alejandro Sanz.

Bad bunny in front of two stallions.

Review: Fame is a frenemy in Bad Bunny’s ‘Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana’

Ears-deep in his Hollywood era, Bad Bunny pulls back the curtain and lets us into his head in “Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana.”

Oct. 17, 2023

Bizarrap, the Argentine DJ and record producer, is the performer with the most nominations, which span six categories. He has nominations for record of the year, song of the year and producer of the year.

Colombian singer Feid has five nominations, including best reggaeton performance, best urban music album and best rap/hip-hop song.

Becerra, an Argentine singer and former YouTuber, received four nominations including song of the year, best reggaeton performance and best urban song. The Mexican artist Nodal has two nominations for best ranchero/mariachi album and best regional song. Sanz, from Spain, is also nominated in two categories including record of the year and song of the year.

Other nominees include García, the Puerto Rican singer-songwriter, for best regional song; Mexican singer-songwriter León, for best norteño album; and Puerto Rican singer-songwriter Alejandro for best urban music album.

Fuerza Regida, Tainy and Peso Pluma

No love for corridos tumbados in the 2023 Latin Grammy nominations

Despite having a big year, corridos tumbados were largely ignored. Plus more snubs and surprises from the 2023 Latin Grammys nominations.

Sept. 20, 2023
Advertisement

Even with the rise of corrido music and culture, the subgenre corridos tumbados was not well represented in nominations this year. De Los columnist Suzy Exposito explored how popular groups like Peso Pluma and the label and incubator Rancho Humilde, which represents groups like Fuerza Regida, were left out of categories like song of the year and best regional song.

Another topic of discussion for this year’s awards has been the decision to move the ceremony to Spain. The awards have not been held outside of the U.S. since the inaugural Latin Grammy Awards in 2000. This move has raised conversations about Spain’s history with the Americas, especially Latin America.

“Latin music is global,” Chief Executive Manuel Abud told The Times in April. “Our music is so important and so relevant worldwide that we should represent and expand beyond our regions. We’re serious about this global expansion — just last year we did acoustic sessions in Mexico, Brazil and Spain.”

Kali Uchis in front of orchids.

Kali Uchis looks to ‘re-define’ Latinas in music with new Spanish album

With her new Spanish album, the Grammy-winning singer hopes to ‘re-define the way we look at Latinas in music,’ drawing inspiration from the ‘timeless, eerie, mystic, striking, graceful and sensual allure of the orchid.’

Oct. 17, 2023

Abud said that there are other ideas for moving the awards to other countries in the future.

De LosMusic
Chelsea Hylton

Chelsea Hylton is a reporter on the De Los team covering everything Latinidad at the Los Angeles Times. She is from Inglewood and has degrees from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and USC.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement