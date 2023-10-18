Nodal, Rauw Alejandro, Carin Leon and others set to perform at this year’s Latin Grammy Awards

Some of Latin music’s best-known names will be hitting the stage at the 24th Latin Grammy Awards in Sevilla, Spain. Combined, this year’s performers are nominated for over 20 awards.

This year’s list of performers includes nominees Maria Becerra, Bizarrap, Feid, Kany García, Carin León, Christian Nodal, Rauw Alejandro and Alejandro Sanz.

Bizarrap, the Argentine DJ and record producer, is the performer with the most nominations, which span six categories. He has nominations for record of the year, song of the year and producer of the year.

Colombian singer Feid has five nominations, including best reggaeton performance, best urban music album and best rap/hip-hop song.

Becerra, an Argentine singer and former YouTuber, received four nominations including song of the year, best reggaeton performance and best urban song. The Mexican artist Nodal has two nominations for best ranchero/mariachi album and best regional song. Sanz, from Spain, is also nominated in two categories including record of the year and song of the year.

Other nominees include García, the Puerto Rican singer-songwriter, for best regional song; Mexican singer-songwriter León, for best norteño album; and Puerto Rican singer-songwriter Alejandro for best urban music album.

Even with the rise of corrido music and culture, the subgenre corridos tumbados was not well represented in nominations this year. De Los columnist Suzy Exposito explored how popular groups like Peso Pluma and the label and incubator Rancho Humilde, which represents groups like Fuerza Regida, were left out of categories like song of the year and best regional song.

Another topic of discussion for this year’s awards has been the decision to move the ceremony to Spain. The awards have not been held outside of the U.S. since the inaugural Latin Grammy Awards in 2000. This move has raised conversations about Spain’s history with the Americas, especially Latin America.

“Latin music is global,” Chief Executive Manuel Abud told The Times in April. “Our music is so important and so relevant worldwide that we should represent and expand beyond our regions. We’re serious about this global expansion — just last year we did acoustic sessions in Mexico, Brazil and Spain.”

Abud said that there are other ideas for moving the awards to other countries in the future.