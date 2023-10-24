Peso Pluma, Juanes, Ozuna and more added to list of Latin Grammys 2023 performances

Last week the Latin Recording Academy released the list of artists who will be hitting the stage at the 2023 Latin Grammys and now that list is even longer.

The newly released list of performers includes artists Juanes, Peso Pluma, Pablo Alborán, Ozuna and Edgar Barrera , Camilo, Iza, Manuel Carrasco. Best new artist nominees BORJA, Natascha Falcão, GALE, Paola Guanche, Joaquina and León Leiden will also be making appearances.

The list that was previously released included Maria Becerra, Bizarrap, Feid, Kany García, Carin León, Christian Nodal, Rauw Alejandro and Alejandro Sanz. Laura Pausini will also be making an appearance and will be honored as person of the year.

Edgar Barrera, a Mexican American songwriter and producer, made his mark this year with 13 nominations. Barrera is nominated in categories including producer of the year and songwriter of the year.

Juanes, a Colombian rock star, is nominated in four different categories including album of the year and best rock song. Peso Pluma will join Eslabón Armado to perform “Ella Baila Sola” on television for the first time. Pablo Alborán, from Spain, is nominated in five categories including record of the year, song of the year and best pop vocal album. Puerto Rican singer and rapper Ozuna is nominated for best reggaeton performance.

The official De Los ‘espooky season’ playlist Looking for a playlist for the ‘espooky’ season? De Los head bruja (and cultural columnist) Suzy Exposito has you covered with 15 spanking new songs and haunting hits by Latinx artists.

The ceremony will be co-hosted by actresses Danna Paola, Roselyn Sánchez and Paz Vega. Latin Grammy award winner Sebastián Yatra will also be co-hosting.

Advertisement