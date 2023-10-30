Photos: Eastside bragging rights were on the line at the 88th annual East L.A. Classic

An estimated 18,000 fans filled the seats at Weingart Stadium at East L.A. College on Friday night for the 88th edition of the East Los Angeles Classic, the annual rivalry football game between the Roosevelt High Rough Riders and the Garfield High Bulldogs.

It was an evening of one-sided football (Garfield won, 49-16). Despite the blowout, and Garfield securing Eastside bragging rights for a year, the East L.A. Classic has become a multi-generational event for many attendees.

On the Roosevelt side, Angelica de Jesus took turns with her son Bryan spinning the matraca as they cheered for the Rough Riders.

“I graduated from Roosevelt in 2007 and remember coming” to the game, De Jesus said. “Now I bring my kid. Every single time you come here, it’s just a wonderful experience.”

Andres Arellanes not only went to Garfield High, he also met his wife, Isabella, there. The couple were in attendance Friday with their young son.

“This is my child’s first classic,” Arellanes said. “I think it’s important to expose him to what I grew up with because eventually he will be bringing his family here as well. I just want him to see everyone coming together.”

Jacob Partida from Garfield High School leads a prayer before the annual East L.A. Classic football game. (J. Emilio Flores / For De Los)

1 2 3 4 1. Roosevelt High cheerleaders. (J. Emilio Flores/For De Los) 2. Garfield High cheerleaders. (J. Emilio Flores/For De Los) 3. The Roosevelt High cheerleaders and the team mascot mascot arrive at Weingart Stadium. (J. Emilio Flores/For De Los) 4. The Garfield High marching band. (J. Emilio Flores/For De Los)

The Garfield side also included a mariachi band. (J. Emilio Flores / For De Los)

1 2 3 1. Cassandra Alvarado of the Roosevelt High marching band practices before her performance. (J. Emilio Flores/For De Los) 2. The Roosevelt High marching band. (J. Emilio Flores/For De Los) 3. The Roosevelt High marching band performs on the field at East L.A. Classic football game. (J. Emilio Flores/For De Los)

A member of Garfield High’s Danza Azteca takes a quick selfie before performing during the East L.A. Classic. (J. Emilio Flores / For De Los)

1 2 3 4 1. Angelica de Jesus, a Roosevelt grad, cheers on the Rough Riders with her family. (J. Emilio Flores/For De Los) 2. The Dawg Pound, a supporter club from Garfield High, roots for the Bulldogs at Weingart Stadium. (J. Emilio Flores/For De Los) 3. Ryan Valles celebrated his 9th birthday by heading to Weingart Stadium to root on the Garfield High Bulldogs. (J. Emilio Flores/For De Los) 4. Mayte Grajeda, a teacher at Hollenbeck Middle School and a graduate of Roosevelt High, roots for her alma mater (J. Emilio Flores/For De Los)

