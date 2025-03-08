Prep basketball roundup: Brayden Burries, Myles Walker lead Roosevelt into regional final

Jackson Haggins of Eastvale Roosevelt makes a shot and gets fouled by Harvard-Westlake’s Cole Holden during Roosevelt’s 71-59 win in the semifinals of the Southern California Open Division regionals on Saturday.

There’s only so many superlatives that Eastvale Roosevelt coach Stephen Singleton can use to describe what McDonald’s All-American Brayden Burries accomplishes on a basketball court.

It was a Burries one-handed dunk in the third quarter Saturday night that sent Roosevelt fans into a frenzy.

“He was unbelievable in the second half,” Singleton said.

Brayden Burries dunk. Roosevelt by 9. pic.twitter.com/Sj1igUwkTI — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) March 9, 2025

Burries scored 19 of his 29 points in the second half to help send Roosevelt past two-time defending state champion Harvard-Westlake 71-59 in the semifinals of the Southern California Open Division regionals. Roosevelt will host Sherman Oaks Notre Dame on Tuesday night in a rematch of the Southern Section final for a trip to play for a state title in Sacramento on March 15.

Advertisement

Roosevelt (33-2) looked in trouble early because another McDonald’s All-American, Harvard-Westlake’s Nikolas Khamenia, made his first six shots. But Issac Williamson started guarding him, and Khamenia went 0 for 8 the rest of the way and was held to 15 points.

“Issac is our best on-ball defender,” Singleton said. “He takes pride in that. He took the challenge.”

Said Williamson: “It was very tiring, but at the end of the day, I had to guard him.”

Another key contributor was point guard Myles Walker, who scored 20 points and bailed out the Mustangs in the first half until Burries took charge in the third quarter with 13 points, enabling Roosevelt to pull away.

Advertisement

Joe Sterling finished with 16 points for Harvard-Westlake, which completed its season at 31-3.

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 66, Santa Maria St. Joseph 64: The Knights went on the road to knock off the No. 2 seed. NaVorro Bowman scored 23 points, Lino Mark and Zachary White each had 13 points and Tyran Stokes had 12 points and 17 rebounds.

Redondo Union 72, Mira Costa 66: The Sea Hawks advanced to the Division I final against Sierra Canyon by beating their Bay League rival. Brayden Miner scored 21 points.

Advertisement

Sierra Canyon 68, JSerra 64: The Trailblazers won in double overtime. Bryce Cofield scored 29 points. Sierra Canyon is the home team for the Division I final against Redondo Union.

Chatsworth 75, Westchester 61: The Chancellors opened a 38-18 halftime lead and avenged their defeat to Westchester in the City Section Open Division championship. They will play Bakersfield Christian on Tuesday as the home team for a trip to Sacramento in the Division II final. V’Elijah Miller scored 21 points, Alijah Arenas scored 17 points and Tekeio Phillips had 14 points. Taj Unuakhalu had 13 points and 14 rebounds. Tajh Ariza led Westchester with 19 points.

Granada Hills 65, Sun Valley Poly 56: The Highlanders advanced to the Division IV final.

Fresno Christian 68, Grant 64: Champ Merrill had 25 points for Grant. Top-seeded Fresno Christian will host Granada Hills on Tuesday in Division IV.

Maranatha 77, Mira Mesa 57: Maranatha advanced to the Division III regional final.

Jason Crow Jr. and James Harden at Westchester tonight. pic.twitter.com/5gdyWBE1lP — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) March 9, 2025

Girls

Ontario Christian 69, Sierra Canyon 57 (OT): The Trailblazers took top-seeded Ontario Christian to overtime before losing. Jerzy Robinson scored 27 points for Sierra Canyon. Ontario Christian will host Etiwanda on Tuesday in a rematch of the Southern Section Open Division final won by Ontario Christian.

Etiwanda 67, Mater Dei 57: Aliyahna Morris finished with 32 points for two-time defending state champion Etiwanda.

Windward 79, Fairmont Prep 55: Olivia Lagao scored 20 points to send the Wildcats into the Division I final on the road against Sage Hill.