What time are the 2023 Latin Grammys?

The 24th edition of the Latin Grammys will bring together some of the biggest names across Latin Music and some new faces that will vie for the award for Best New Artist. This time the event isn’t taking place in Las Vegas, instead it will be hosted in Sevilla, Spain.

When, where and what time are the Latin Grammys?

The ceremony will take place on Thursday, Nov. 16 at the Palacio de Congresos y Exposiciones in Sevilla. It will be televised by the Spanish-language network Univision at 5 p.m. Pacific.

Who is hosting the show?

This year the Academy has chosen Colombian singer Sebastián Yatra, Mexican singer Danna Paola with an assist by Roselyn Sánchez and Paz Vega.

Who are the performers?

The list of performers includes María Becerra y Bizarrap, Feid, Kany García, Carin León, Christian Nodal, Rauw Alejandro, Alejandro Sanz, Peso Pluma and Eslabón Armado. Also scheduled to appear are Juanes, Edgar Barrera, Pablo Alborán, Camilo, Manuel Carrasco, Iza, Ozuna, Andrea Bocelli, Laura Pausini, Maluma, Rosalía y Shakira, Borja, Natascha Falcão, GALE, Paola Guanche, Joaquina y Leon Leiden.

Who are the presenters?

The presenters for the awards ceremony include such names as Majo Aguilar, Anitta, Pedro Capó, Jorge Drexler, Luis Figueroa, Fonseca, Mon Laferte, Yandel, Natalia Lafourcade, John Leguizamo, Nicki Nicole, Carlos Ponce and Carlos Vives.

