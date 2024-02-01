A ‘puro pari’ weekend: Cumbia rave, Los Tigres del Norte and banda at First Fridays

Happy February, folks! Before you start thinking about how you’re going to express your love to someone else this month, show some for yourself by indulging in all this weekend has to offer. Dance the night away at a cumbia rave in Riverside or I Love Micheladas and Paisa Boys’ First Fridays Takeover in downtown L.A. If the classics are your thing, Los Tigres Del Norte and Gloria Trevi are in town. For those who want to get crafty, Earthy Corazón and Museum of Latin American Art are hosting Valentine’s Day card-making workshops. This weekend proves February is for puro pari in the name of love.

LIVE MUSIC

Cumbiatron: “Do you need more cumbia in your life? Do you think raves look fun, but you don’t want to spend $2,000 going to EDC?” Cumbiatron asks. “Heck yes,” we say. This affordable cumbia rave sold out last weekend in DTLA, so now’s your chance to experience the cumbia revolution in Riverside. Fake palm trees, lots of LED lighting and rubber-masked DJs playing cumbia faves make this the place to dance away your worries this weekend. Skip the desert raves, keep your white tenis clean and carpool with fellow cumbia lovers to the the Riverside Municipal Auditorium, housed across the street from the Cheech Museum .

When: 9 p.m. Friday

Where: Riverside Municipal Auditorium, 3485 Mission Inn Ave., Riverside

Admission: Tickets $19

Los Tigres Del Norte: The iconic norteño band is known and loved for being an outspoken voice of the Mexican diaspora. Its corridos are like little novelas about love, immigration and drug trafficking. Formed in Sinaloa in 1968 and now based in San Jose, Los Tigres Del Norte was the first Mexican regional band to play the Hollywood Bowl, and its members have won countless Grammy and Latin Grammy awards, sold out stadiums and received top billing on Billboard’s Latin music charts. On Friday, they take to the Kia to prove that they‘ve still got it.

When: 8 p.m. Friday

Where: The Kia Forum, 3900 W. Manchester Blvd., Inglewood

Admission: Tickets start at $44

Advertisement

From left, Luis Hernandez, Hernán Hernandez, Jorge Hernandez and Eduardo Hernandez from Los Tigres del Norte perform at the Hollywood Bowl in 2018. (Maria Alejandra Cardona / Los Angeles Times)

First Fridays Paisa Boys Takeover: Homegrown michelada mix maker and Guelaguetza owners I Love Micheladas team up with streetwear brand Paisa Boys to make this First Friday dance party and food frenzy a serious vibe. Dust off your botas, throw on something cute and get a babysitter because DJs Que Madre , Escaliente and Dro Barlo are in the house, along with live banda by Tamborazo Mi Lindo Zacatecas . No need to make pre-party dinner plans either. Birria Los Socios , Bella Luna Pizza and the Shrimp & Taco Stop are popping up to make the ever-flowing micheladas sit easier.

When: 7 p.m. to midnight Friday

Where: La Plaza de Cultura y Artes, 501 N. Main St., Los Angeles

Admission: Tickets start at $10

Gloria Trevi Mi Soundtrack Tour: The controversial Mexican pop singer made headlines throughout her near-40-year career for not only being one of the highest paid female artists in Latin America, but also being embroiled in sexual abuse allegations. Trevi served time in prison before a judge dismissed the charges in 2004 and is now fighting new allegations. She kicked off her 32-city U.S. tour in Hidalgo, Texas, last week which is inspired by her last two albums, compilations of newly recorded versions of hits like “Poder y Fama” and “Con los Ojos Cerrados.” Pop singer-songwriter Mar Solís, daughter of Marco Antonio Solís, is her opening act for several shows in an attempt to appeal to the new generation.

When: 8 p.m. Friday

Where: Honda Center, 2695 E. Katella Ave., Anaheim

Admission: Tickets start at $59.50

Advertisement

Mexican singer Gloria Trevi performs during her Isla Divina Tour at the YouTube Theater in Inglewood in 2022. (Raul Roa / Los Angeles Times)

ART & CULTURE

Love With You Is Messy & Brite: A Love Poem Writing Workshop: Join poet and Women Who Submit co-founder Xochitl-Julisa Bermejo as she guides folks in an online workshop to craft a love poem for whoever your heart desires. Using poems by Nikki Giovanni, Sonia Sanchez and Sandra Cisneros as prompts, Bermejo holds space for us to tap into our romantic, playful and sensual side. Born in San Gabriel and raised by Mexican immigrant parents, Bermejo memorializes Black and brown lives cut short by racism while celebrating family, friendship and resistance in the recently released “Incantation: Love Poems for Battle Sites.’’ Bermejo draws inspiration from bell hooks, Audre Lorde and Adrienne Maree Brown, who believe love amid social upheaval is liberation.

When: 5 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday

Where: Online

Admission: Tickets $44, $10 off for BIPOC writers

Latinidad is inspiring these nail artists’ intricate designs Latinidad can be expressed in multiple ways, and these Latinx entrepreneurs are using their nail art businesses to showcase their culture.

Earthy Corazón Queer n’ Crafts: Get into the Valentine’s Day spirit at City Terrace’s very own soy candle and natural body care shop. Centered on all forms of love, this valentine card-making workshop is a chance to gather in solidarity with other crafty folks who want to create something cute for loved ones. Supplies are provided and sharing is encouraged. Feel free to bring art materials, drinks and snacks as offerings to fellow crafters.

When: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday

Where: Earthy Corazón, 4015 City Terrace Drive, Los Angeles

Admission: Free with RSVP

Advertisement

Earthy Corazon in City Terrace sells soy candles and other natural body care products. (Carlin Stiehl / For De Los)

Sunday Funday at Museum of Latin American Art (MOLAA): Sundays are free at MOLAA, so make it a family day and head over to this Long Beach Latin American art haven. First up, teaching artist Maria Guadalupe facilitates the Corner Garden morning art workshop, which uses black and white conté crayons on toned paper to create your own masterpiece. Next, take the kids to the El Día del Amor y Amistad Children’s Workshop, which provides all the supplies needed to make a Valentine’s Day card for that special someone. Sneak away for a 50-minute docent-guided tour, which meets at 2 p.m. and gives art lovers an inside look at current exhibitions like Afro-Cuban artist Alexandre Arrechea’s “Intersected Horizons” and Argentine abstract painter Paola Vega’s “The Mystery of Painting.”

When: Corner Garden Workshop 9 a.m., Valentine’s Day card making at 1 p.m. and docent tour at 2 p.m. Sunday

Where: Museum of Latin American Art (MOLAA), 628 Alamitos Ave., Long Beach

Admission: Free , Corner Garden Workshop $5

GET OUTSIDE

Griffith Park 5K + Half Marathon Run: Community-based health and wellness promoters Aztlan Athletics and Los Angeles Parks Foundation team up for this Sunday’s Griffith Park run. Take it easy with a fully flat 5K (3.1 miles) covering the perimeter of the golf course or challenge yourself with a half marathon (13.1 miles) that starts off flat then gets hilly as it traverses the pony ride and merry-go-round. Open to all levels, from elite to walkers, the half marathon rewards first finishers with a monetary prize. All runners are rewarded with a beer garden, food trucks and REI experience at the finish line. Raffle items, a commemorative medal, T-shirt and access to sampling booths are included with registration.

When: 7:30 a.m. half marathon and 10 a.m. 5K Sunday

Where: Griffith Park, 4730 Crystal Springs Drive, Los Angeles

Admission: Registration starts at $55

Advertisement

L.A. is too big for us to know about all the events happening this weekend. If we missed something you think we should know about, let us know.

Kamren Curiel is a fourth-generation Xicana born in East L.A. and raised in Monterey Park and South San Gabriel. She’s written for the Los Angeles Times, L.A. Taco, Latina magazine, LAist, KCET, Alta and the Huffington Post, and was the senior editor at Remezcla and Sí TV.