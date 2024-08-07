Fuerza Regida’s experimental ‘Pero No Te Enamores’ debuts at No. 2 on Billboard Latin Albums chart

Fuerza Regida took risks and it paid off. Their new Jersey-corrido album “Pero No Te Enamores,” debuted at No. 2 on Billboard’s Top Latin Albums and at No. 23 on the Billboard 200 chart.

The 15-track set is their seventh album to make the Top Latin Album chart. It is also their second No. 2 on the list following 2023’s “Pa Las Baby’s y Belikeada,” which also sits at No. 59 on the Billboard 200.

Fuerza Regida joins the handful of Latino artists who have two albums on the Billboard 200 list, including Bad Bunny, Peso Pluma and Karol G.

The LP also graced the No. 19 position on the all-genre Top Streaming Albums chart after its unveiling, trailing behind Peso Pluma’s “Exodo” which peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 in June.

Within 48 hours of its July 25 launch, “Pero No Te Enamores” also took the No. 1 spot on Apple Music across all genres, becoming the first Mexican act to top the streaming platform in addition to being the third Latino act following Bad Bunny and Karol G.

Fuerza Regida’s frontman Jesus Ortiz Pas, or JOP, said that their latest work took a leap of faith by introducing a combination of corridos, musica Mexicana and Jersey club music. Tracks such as “Freestyle” and “Fresita” (feat. Bellakath) infuses uptempo house, hip-hop and drill beats known in the Jersey music scene with JOP’s raspy corrido flare and raunchy lyricism.

“If you don’t take the risk, there’s no reward,” JOP said to De Los.

The album also incorporates elements of EDM with hints of reggaeton along with collaborations with Maluma, Major Lazer and Afrojack, among others.

In April, the band sold out large-capacity stadiums in Phoenix, Dallas and Los Angeles as part of their “Pero No Te Enamores” summer tour, prompting the addition of more dates.

“I feel like people in the U.S. identify themselves with Fuerza Regida,” JOP said. “All the no sabos, all the pochos they know our culture is a different culture being born over here [rather] than over there.”

The band kicked off its tour on June 6 in Austin, Texas, and is scheduled to close with a Dec. 15 show in Nashville, according to Ticketmaster . They are also set to make history as the first musica Mexicana act to perform back-to-back shows at the new Intuit Dome on Nov. 15 and 16.

