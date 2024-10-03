Fuerza Regida brings the ‘Don’t Fall in Love’ music festival to San Bernardino

Fuerza Regida is bringing it home.

After years of consecutive album releases and constant touring, the acclaimed música Mexicana quintet is hosting its first-ever music festival in its hometown of San Bernardino. The one-day Don’t Fall in Love Fest, a nod to their most recent Billboard-charting jersey corridos project, “Pero No Te Enamores,” is bringing some of the biggest names in rap and música Mexicana to the Nos Event Center on Nov. 2.

Amid the band’s current North American tour, this unexpected pitstop bridges the gap between the popular style of corridos tumbados (a fusion of trap beats and traditional Mexican instrumentation) and hip-hop — as the lineup presents a mixture of contemporary rappers and regional Mexican acts.

The second headliner, besides Fuerza Regida, is Grammy Award-winning rapper Lil Baby from Atlanta. A third secret third headliner will be announced Oct. 7.

Advertisement

Across the festival’s two stages, a boisterous blend of música Mexicana acts like Luis R Conriquez and Xavi will be mixed with big names in the rap scene like Kodak Black and Sexyy Red. Street Mob (Fuerza Regida’s label) artists Chino Pacas and Clave Especial are also set to take the stage alongside rap performers Bone Thugs-N-Harmony and Too Short. Norteño-sax group Los Rieleros Del Norte and Tecnobanda originators Mi Banda El Mexicano will also be showcasing their own innovations in the expanding genre.

This show marks Fuerza Regida’s first performance in the Inland Empire in six years. Started as a cover band in 2015, the group’s first breakout single was a drug-focused corrido, “Radicamos en South Central.” Over the next several years they continued to grind out albums and embrace the corrido tumbado movement — now with 13 albums to their name. Especially on their 2023 release, “Pa Las Baby’s y Belikeada,” they began to get more experimental with their corridos tumbados — adding in an EDM flair, most noticeable on “Harley Quinn”featuring Marshmello.

On its most recent release “Pero No Te Enamores,” the band fully commits to what it has dubbed “jersey corridos.” The fusion of EDM’s pulsing beat, the high-pitched requinto and música Mexicana’s distinct horns create some of the band’s catchiest tracks. Despite the mixed fan reactions, the album debuted at No. 25 on the Billboard 200 and at No. 2 on the Top Latin Albums chart.

In addition to the headlining appearance, the band is set to take the stage at Kia Forum on Nov. 15 and 16 as a part of the Pero No Te Enamores tour.

Tickets for the Don’t Fall in Love Fest will go on sale Friday.