Luis Fonsi conquered Latin music. With rom-com ‘Say a Little Prayer,’ he’s ready for his close-up.

Under the bright lights of the 2024 Latin Grammys stage, Luis Fonsi was as nervous as he’s ever been.

“I’ve won Latin Grammys before, but it’s not like it happens every day,” said the 46-year-old musician via Zoom. “I’m trying to compare it to the previous times I’ve been nominated. But for some reason... I don’t wanna say that it meant more than the other awards. There was something special going on.”

That November night in Miami, Fonsi’s 12th studio album, “El Viaje,” beat out efforts by Mexican indie artist Caloncho, Colombian American diva Kali Uchis and others to take home the golden gramophone for pop vocal album.

He pauses for a moment and continues, “You know, I’ve had success with singles. But now to sort of get recognition for the whole shabam — it’s something I’ve never won before. This album was not me trying to do a radio-friendly single and then write an album around that song. There was a story to tell from day one.”

“El Viaje,” is centered around the worldly journey of his career — naming each track after a different city. Prompted by his 25th anniversary as a recording artist and newfound creative freedom, the “Despacito” singer decided to make 2024 as memorable as possible. In digging through his collections of old photos from the early 2000s, the physical cassette tapes of his first few albums and awards he’s received, he says this milestone forced him to reflect on what he wants his legacy to look like.

“Things have completely changed from when I first started. Before, it was just about me and climbing the ladder of success,” said Fonsi. “Now it’s about my family, my songwriting, connecting with people and doing things I’ve always wanted to do. The world has opened up and it’s no longer about needing a hit song or being on the radio.”

Beyond his sixth Latin Grammy win, the release of “El Viaje and his worldwide 25 Años Tour, the Puerto Rico-born Orlando, Fla.-raised entertainer is looking to grow his legacy by expanding his talents beyond the limits of Latin music. In the past calendar year, he has released “UnFROGettable Friends,” a children’s book he co-authored, appeared on the Telemundo’s “La Voz” as a coach and made his feature film debut in the indie rom-com “Say a Little Prayer.”

The film allowed Fonsi to take a break from music and hone in on his acting skills — something he says he’s wanted to do for a long time. The self-proclaimed musical theater kid— in high school, he was the chorus president and theater vice president— says he was always drawn to the stage. But as he was more confident in his musical talents, he decided to focus on music. Even as he established himself as a key player in the Latin genre, he was simultaneously dipping his toes in professional acting. He previously appeared in “Forever Tango” on Broadway and guest starred in telenovelas such as Mexico’s “Corazones al límite.”

As Fonsi waited for the right film, “Say a Little Prayer” director Patrick Perez Vidauri began casting. The singer’s name came up for the role of Rafael, a romantic art curator and the movie’s main love interest, and Perez Vidauri sent over a script. Reading it on a flight between Miami to Madrid, Fonsi recalls the exact moment when he knew this was the one.

“I instantly saw a lot of myself in Rafael. All of his lines felt natural as I was reading it,” said Fonsi. “Even on set, I felt like I really didn’t have to get in somebody else’s skin. I felt comfortable with who he was.”

Set in San Antonio, the movie follows a trio of best friends, played by Vannessa Vasquez, Jackie Cruz and Vivian Lamolli, in pursuit of romance. After praying to St. Anthony (the patron saint of lost items) in hopes that their true loves are found, Rafael appears and unknowingly enters a love triangle with two of the friends. Produced by New Cadence and Migrant Filmworks, the movie premiered at the Los Angeles Latino International Film Festival (LALIFF) and was picked up for distribution by AMC Theatres.

Vasquez, who stars as Adela, has fond memories of improvising lines with the Latin musician. In one scene, Fonsi unintentionally drops a card he was meant to hand her and instead, they came up with the idea of doing a magic trick to further charm her character.

“We had accidentally had a Julia Roberts ‘Pretty Woman’ moment [where the jewelry box closes on her hand] and it stuck so well because it went perfectly with his next line which was about magic. Everything about it was serendipitous,” said Vasquez. “You can see why he’s such a star. He understands creative energy, art and the collaboration of it.”

In Adela and Rafael’s love story, there’s a scene where Fonsi shines as his true self — a pop star. One night, the couple goes on a date to the local ice house and Rafael gets called on stage to sing. Guitar in hand, he begins to croon “Prayer in Your Eyes,” an original ballad Fonsi wrote from the perspective of his character.

“When we were filming that scene tears were flowing. It really hits the heartstrings,” said Perez Vidauri. “It’s funny because we had to film the scene so many times because everyone kept on giving him too much attention. I had to remind everyone that they aren’t supposed to know who he is.”

Fonsi’s knack for romanticism has characterized his career and is sure to play a key role in his legacy. From his 1998 “Comenzaré” debut album to his newest venture into romantic comedy, he’s built up a certain skill set when it comes to capturing feelings of love.

“I am always looking for that one moment that connects people — whether it’s an on-screen kiss or even a certain chord. As a creator, you want to find these in a scene or in a melody. It’s really like a scavenger hunt. I’m just looking for that perfect moment — could either be a big note or a little detail in a verse — that inspires us.”