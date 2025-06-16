Preventative Measures to Joint Health: Dr. Jason Snibbe Talks Protecting Hips, Knees, and More

Joint pain isn’t just for older adults or athletes—it’s for anyone, at any age. The good news? Most joint problems are preventable. According to board-certified orthopedic surgeon Dr. Jason Snibbe, protecting your hips and knees comes down to one simple principle: movement. Moving regularly and following safety tips during exercise can help prevent knee pain and overall joint health.

Table of Contents

Move; Even a Little Helps Relieve Pain

“Movement is key,” says Dr. Snibbe, who specializes in joint replacement and has worked with everyone from everyday patients to elite athletes. Doesn’t matter if you sit at a desk or are active all day—your joints need variety. “Try to move every hour; walk around, stretch or just change position. It keeps your joints fluid and your muscles engaged.”

Advertisement

That movement prevents joint stiffness and preserves mobility, especially in weight-bearing joints like hips and knees. Moving regularly can also relieve pain from joint stiffness as staying still for too long allows pressure to build in joints which can worsen pain over time.

Reduce the Load: Why a Healthy Weight Matters

Being healthy weight isn’t just good for your heart—it’s a joint saver. Every extra pound puts extra stress on your hips and knees. In fact research shows that losing 10 pounds can take up to 40 pounds of pressure off your knees when walking. Being a healthy weight can mean less pain in your hips and knees.

“Losing weight can significantly reduce stress on your joints and ease pain,” says Dr. Snibbe. Even small changes like adjusting your diet or walking more can add up over time.

Advertisement

Choose Low Impact Activities

You don’t have to run marathons to be healthy—in fact some exercises may be doing more harm than good. “I see people jogging by the beach who aren’t in great shape and I want to tell them—just walk,” says Dr. Snibbe. “Walking, cycling, swimming—these are better for your joints long term.”Low impact activities reduce the stress on cartilage, the smooth tissue that cushions your joints. When cartilage wears down—especially in the hips or knees—it could possibly lead to osteoarthritis, a common cause of chronic joint pain.

Low impact activities are especially good for those who have knee pain as they help manage discomfort and prevent further joint damage.

Build Muscle to Protect Your Joints

Muscle isn’t just for aesthetics—it’s for joint protection. “Muscles are your joints’ shock absorbers,” says Dr. Snibbe. Without enough muscle support your joints take the brunt of every movement and wear and tear happens faster.

Advertisement

Incorporating resistance training—like lifting weights, resistance bands or bodyweight exercises—can improve your strength, balance and joint stability. This is especially important as we age when muscle mass naturally declines.

(Dr. Jason Snibbe)

Don’t Skip Stretching or Warm-Ups

Flexibility is the most underrated part of joint care. Tight muscles can pull on your joints and increase your risk of injury. “You’ve got to stretch your hips, hamstrings, IT bands—everywhere,” says Dr. Snibbe. “Stiffness leads to injury.”

Warming up before any exercise also prepares your muscles and joints for movement. A warm up increases blood flow, joint lubrication and reduces your risk of sprains, strains or worse. A few minutes of light movement like walking or gentle dynamic stretches is all you need.

Consider Braces or Orthotics

Supportive devices like knee braces, splints or orthotic shoe inserts can help correct alignment, ease pressure and prevent further damage—especially if you already have joint instability or are recovering from an injury. These tools are especially helpful for those with arthritis, sports injuries or overuse conditions like runner’s knee or hip bursitis.

A knee brace can provide targeted support and stability for those recovering from knee injuries. Knee braces are often made of stiff materials with straps and cushions and their proper usage should be recommended by a healthcare provider.

Advertisement

Consulting a physical therapist or orthopedic specialist can help determine what support you might need. “The right support device can offload pressure and allow healing,” says Dr. Snibbe.

Closing Thoughts

If you start to feel achy joints, stiffness or pain during certain movements don’t ignore it. These early signs could be inflammation or the start of joint degeneration. Taking proactive steps—like modifying your activity, building muscle or seeing a specialist—can prevent bigger problems down the line. That’s why prevention matters—start with the habits you build today.

Learn More from Dr. Jason Snibbe

To explore Dr. Jason Snibbe’s approach to orthopedic surgery, innovative techniques, and patient-centered care, visit drjasonsnibbe.com or follow him on Instagram @drjasonsnibbe for expert insights and updates.

Advertisement