How Sleep Disorders Disrupt Brain Health—and Why It Matters

Sleep is more than a nightly recharge—it’s a biological necessity that actively maintains and protects the brain. A sleep disorder is an umbrella term for conditions that disrupt normal sleep patterns, affecting both the quality and quantity of sleep. Yet millions suffer from sleep disorders and don’t know the long term effects these conditions can have on their brain health.

Sleep disorders are conditions that disrupt normal sleep patterns and can lead to excessive daytime sleepiness which is a key symptom of many sleep disorders and can impact daily functioning. Sleep wake disorders broadly categorize conditions that affect both sleep and wakefulness, highlighting the spectrum of disturbances that can occur.

Common sleep disorders include insomnia, sleep apnea and restless legs syndrome. From brain structure changes to increased risk of neurological disease, science is finding out just how important sleep is for a healthy mind. Here’s what happens when sleep fails and why the brain may pay the price.

Advertisement

Table of Contents

Sleep Apnea and Brain Structure

Sleep isn’t just a passive state; it plays a crucial role in keeping brain anatomy intact. A 2023 Mendelian randomization study found a direct causal link between shorter sleep duration and thinner cortex especially in areas that govern memory, cognition and mood regulation [1]. So poor sleep doesn’t just correlate with brain issues—it may actually reshape the brain over time.

More imaging studies support this. People with neuropsychiatric sleep disorders show noticeable changes in the cortex and brainstem, so disrupted sleep may be a symptom of or a contributor to brain degeneration [11] [12]. According to the International Classification of Sleep Disorders (ICSD) the main types of sleep disorders are insomnia, sleep disordered breathing, hypersomnolence, circadian rhythm disorders, parasomnias and sleep related movement disorders.

Advertisement

Many sleep disorders are diagnosed by a combination of clinical history, physical examination and sleep studies such as polysomnography. This duality raises a important clinical question: are we treating sleep disorders as the root cause or just a side effect especially since many sleep disorders can present with overlapping symptoms making diagnosis and treatment complex?

(dizain)

CBT, Sleep and Cognitive Decline

One of the brain’s housekeeping tasks—clearing out metabolic waste—is done during sleep. Specifically the glymphatic system flushes out neurotoxins like beta-amyloid a protein that builds up in Alzheimer’s disease. When sleep is disrupted this cleaning mechanism fails. Poor sleep quality and chronic sleep problems can impede the brain’s ability to clear out neurotoxins and increase the risk of cognitive decline [7].

Advertisement

In 2024 the American Heart Association released a statement linking sleep disturbances to increased risk of stroke, Alzheimer’s and cognitive decline [2]. Chronic sleep deprivation can also affect day to day brain function. Sleep disturbance is a common feature in many neurodegenerative diseases and can accelerate cognitive impairment. A 2022 study found that long term sleep disruption impairs memory, slows learning and hinders decision making—cognitive functions we take for granted until they start to fade [4].

Sleep Deprivation and Neurological Disorders

Sleep deprivation doesn’t just make you tired. It changes brain chemistry. A 2020 review found that inadequate sleep affects neurotransmitter balance, weakens synaptic plasticity (the brain’s ability to adapt) and even interrupts its natural repair mechanisms—all of which contribute to conditions like Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s disease [3]. Common risk factors for sleep deprivation include shift work, chronic illness and certain lifestyle habits which can increase susceptibility to sleep related problems.

A broader 2021 synthesis explained that sleep is the cornerstone for immune function, energy balance and synaptic homeostasis—the delicate balance needed for clear thinking and emotional regulation [5]. Once this balance is disrupted neurological decline often follows. Sleep deprivation is both a risk factor for and a consequence of many mental disorders such as insomnia, restless legs syndrome and narcolepsy. It’s a vicious cycle: neurological disease disrupts sleep and poor sleep accelerates neurological decline. Sleep deprivation affects both physical and mental health and increases vulnerability to neurological and psychiatric conditions.

Microbiota and Sleep: A New Frontier

What happens in the gut doesn’t stay in the gut—it can affect your sleep too. Scientists are increasingly looking into the gut brain axis—a complex communication network between the gastrointestinal system and the central nervous system. Recent research suggests that the gut microbiota can influence circadian rhythm and disruptions in this system may contribute to circadian rhythm disorders [12].

A 2022 review found that changes in gut microbiota can influence sleep patterns by altering immune responses, hormonal signals and neural activity [6]. Disruptions in circadian rhythm sleep can lead to various sleep disorders and overall health. These findings open up new possibilities for using diet, probiotics or microbiome-modulating therapies to improve sleep and in turn brain health. For more on this topic Johns Hopkins Medicine has a great primer on gut brain communication.

Stress, Circadian Rhythm Disorders, Sleep and Neuroinflammation

We all know how stress affects sleep. But chronic stress does more than just keep us up at night—it triggers a cascade of inflammatory responses in the brain. Common insomnia symptoms include difficulty falling asleep, staying asleep and early morning awakenings.

Advertisement

A 2025 review found that stress related sleep disturbances activate brain immune cells such as astrocytes and microglia. Once triggered these cells can promote neuroinflammation, damage neurons and contribute to conditions like depression and dementia [8]. These findings mirror ongoing research into how trauma, insomnia and mood disorders often share biological pathways tied to inflammation.

Chronic insomnia disorder is characterized by persistent sleep difficulties lasting at least three months and often requires targeted treatment. Treating insomnia may involve behavioral, psychological and pharmacological interventions to reduce neuroinflammation and improve sleep quality.

(Dmitry)

Shared Genetic and Aging Patterns

Another interesting aspect of the sleep brain relationship is genetic overlap. Many neuropsychiatric disorders share common heritable traits which not only predispose individuals to certain brain conditions but also affect how their brains age [11].

A 2019 Nature Neuroscience study found genetic patterns linking brain disorders and accelerated brain aging [9]. Meanwhile a 2022 study connected poor sleep—especially from conditions like sleep apnea—with vascular cognitive impairment. This research highlighted the impact of chronic oxygen deprivation on small vessels in the brain, a contributor to both stroke and dementia. Sleep studies such as polysomnography and home sleep apnea testing are used to diagnose sleep disorders and assess their impact on brain health [10].

These findings suggest that sleep is not just a lifestyle factor but a deeply intertwined part of our neurological makeup. For more reading Sleep Foundation has a great overview of how genetics and sleep intersect. Keeping a sleep diary can help track sleep patterns and identify potential sleep disorders for further evaluation.

Advertisement

Closing Thoughts

Sleep may seem like downtime but for the brain it’s maintenance time, repair time and regulation time. Whether it’s maintaining brain structure, supporting cognition or taming inflammation, restful sleep is key to long term neurological health. As we learn more about sleep disorders, we should prioritize sleep as a public health issue—not just to feel rested but to preserve ourselves.

References

[1] Gao, X., Wei, T., Xu, S., Sun, W., Zhang, B., Li, C., Sui, R., Fei, N., Li, Y., Xu, W., & Han, D. (2023). Sleep disorders causally affect the brain cortical structure: A Mendelian randomization study. Sleep medicine, 110, 243–253. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.sleep.2023.08.013

[2] Gottesman, R. F., Lutsey, P. L., Benveniste, H., Brown, D. L., Full, K. M., Lee, J. M., Osorio, R. S., Pase, M. P., Redeker, N. S., Redline, S., Spira, A. P., & American Heart Association Stroke Council; Council on Cardiovascular and Stroke Nursing; and Council on Hypertension (2024). Impact of Sleep Disorders and Disturbed Sleep on Brain Health: A Scientific Statement From the American Heart Association. Stroke, 55(3), e61–e76. https://doi.org/10.1161/STR.0000000000000453

Advertisement

[3] Bishir, M., Bhat, A., Essa, M. M., Ekpo, O., Ihunwo, A. O., Veeraraghavan, V. P., Mohan, S. K., Mahalakshmi, A. M., Ray, B., Tuladhar, S., Chang, S., Chidambaram, S. B., Sakharkar, M. K., Guillemin, G. J., Qoronfleh, M. W., & Ojcius, D. M. (2020). Sleep Deprivation and Neurological Disorders. BioMed research international, 2020, 5764017. https://doi.org/10.1155/2020/5764017

[4] Zamore, Z., & Veasey, S. C. (2022). Neural consequences of chronic sleep disruption. Trends in neurosciences, 45(9), 678–691. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.tins.2022.05.007

[5] Lewis L. D. (2021). The interconnected causes and consequences of sleep in the brain. Science (New York, N.Y.), 374(6567), 564–568. https://doi.org/10.1126/science.abi8375

Advertisement

[6] Wang, Z., Wang, Z., Lu, T., Chen, W., Yan, W., Yuan, K., Shi, L., Liu, X., Zhou, X., Shi, J., Vitiello, M. V., Han, Y., & Lu, L. (2022). The microbiota-gut-brain axis in sleep disorders. Sleep medicine reviews, 65, 101691. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.smrv.2022.101691

[7] Cieza, A., Anczewska, M., Ayuso-Mateos, J. L., Baker, M., Bickenbach, J., Chatterji, S., Hartley, S., Leonardi, M., Pitkänen, T., & PARADISE Consortium (2015). Understanding the Impact of Brain Disorders: Towards a ‘Horizontal Epidemiology’ of Psychosocial Difficulties and Their Determinants. PloS one, 10(9), e0136271. https://doi.org/10.1371/journal.pone.0136271

[8] Rábago-Monzón, Á. R., Osuna-Ramos, J. F., Armienta-Rojas, D. A., Camberos-Barraza, J., Camacho-Zamora, A., Magaña-Gómez, J. A., & De la Herrán-Arita, A. K. (2025). Stress-Induced Sleep Dysregulation: The Roles of Astrocytes and Microglia in Neurodegenerative and Psychiatric Disorders. Biomedicines, 13(5), 1121. https://doi.org/10.3390/biomedicines13051121

Advertisement

[9] Kaufmann, T., van der Meer, D., Doan, N. T., Schwarz, E., Lund, M. J., Agartz, I., Alnæs, D., Barch, D. M., Baur-Streubel, R., Bertolino, A., Bettella, F., Beyer, M. K., Bøen, E., Borgwardt, S., Brandt, C. L., Buitelaar, J., Celius, E. G., Cervenka, S., Conzelmann, A., Córdova-Palomera, A., … Westlye, L. T. (2019). Common brain disorders are associated with heritable patterns of apparent aging of the brain. Nature neuroscience, 22(10), 1617–1623. https://doi.org/10.1038/s41593-019-0471-7

[10] Gu, F., Chauhan, V., & Chauhan, A. (2015). Glutathione redox imbalance in brain disorders. Current opinion in clinical nutrition and metabolic care, 18(1), 89–95. https://doi.org/10.1097/MCO.0000000000000134

[11] Radonjić, N. V., Hess, J. L., Rovira, P., Andreassen, O., Buitelaar, J. K., Ching, C. R. K., Franke, B., Hoogman, M., Jahanshad, N., McDonald, C., Schmaal, L., Sisodiya, S. M., Stein, D. J., van den Heuvel, O. A., van Erp, T. G. M., van Rooij, D., Veltman, D. J., Thompson, P., & Faraone, S. V. (2021). Structural brain imaging studies offer clues about the effects of the shared genetic etiology among neuropsychiatric disorders. Molecular psychiatry, 26(6), 2101–2110. https://doi.org/10.1038/s41380-020-01002-z

Advertisement