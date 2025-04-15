Meckel’s Diverticulum: What You Need to Know

Meckel’s diverticulum may be small, but it holds big clinical significance. Affecting approximately 2% of the population [2], [7], [8], this congenital abnormality is the most frequently encountered anomaly of the digestive system, particularly within the gastrointestinal (GI) tract. It forms as a result of the omphalomesenteric duct failing to completely disappear during fetal development—specifically around the seventh week of gestation [4]. Most people with Meckel’s diverticulum live their whole lives without knowing it’s there. But for some, it can cause serious life-threatening complications.

What Is Meckel’s Diverticulum in the Small Intestine?

Think of Meckel’s diverticulum as a small pouch sticking out from the small intestine [1]. It’s like a cul-de-sac in the middle of the digestive highway—unusual, mostly harmless, but occasionally troublesome. This remnant of fetal development usually hangs out about two feet before the ileocecal valve [4], the gateway between the small and large intestines.

A standout feature of Meckel’s diverticulum is the presence of ectopic tissues—meaning tissues that don’t belong there. Most commonly, it contains gastric (stomach) tissue in about 60–85% of cases, though pancreatic tissue appears in 5–16% [5]. This misplaced stomach tissue can secrete acid, which isn’t great news for the surrounding intestinal lining. Over time, that acid may cause ulceration and bleeding, leading to pain in the abdomen and potential complications if the condition worsens.

Causes and Risk Factors

Meckel’s diverticulum is a congenital anomaly that occurs during fetal development, specifically between the 6th and 8th weeks of gestation. During this period, the yolk sac, which initially nourishes the embryo, is replaced by the placenta. However, sometimes the omphalomesenteric duct, also known as the vitelline duct, fails to detach completely, leaving behind a remnant that becomes Meckel’s diverticulum.

This condition affects about 2% of the population, with males being twice as likely to develop it as females. The presence of ectopic tissue, such as stomach or pancreatic tissue, within the diverticulum can increase the risk of complications, including significant bleeding and serious infection. Other risk factors include age, with most cases occurring in children under 10, and the presence of other congenital anomalies.

Symptoms of Meckel’s Diverticulum

Meckel’s diverticulum itself is usually asymptomatic, but symptoms may appear when complications develop. The most common symptom is painless rectal bleeding, which can range from bright red to dark red or maroon. Other symptoms include abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea, and intestinal obstruction.

In some cases, the intestine develops an ulcer, which can cause significant bleeding and lead to anemia. If left untreated, Meckel’s diverticulum can cause a serious abdominal infection called peritonitis, which can be life-threatening. It’s essential to seek medical attention if you or your child experiences unexplained abdominal pain, rectal bleeding, or other symptoms.

Meckel diverticulum illustration.

Why It Can Be Dangerous

Only about 4% of people with Meckel’s diverticulum ever show symptoms [2]. But when complications happen, they can escalate quickly. Here’s a breakdown of the main concerns:

Gastrointestinal bleeding : Often painless and can be severe, particularly in children. Ulcers in the small intestinal lining can bleed, leading to severe complications such as abdominal infections like peritonitis.

: Often painless and can be severe, particularly in children. Ulcers in the small intestinal lining can bleed, leading to severe complications such as abdominal infections like peritonitis. Intestinal obstruction : The diverticulum may twist or lead to volvulus, blocking food’s journey through the intestine.

: The diverticulum may twist or lead to volvulus, blocking food’s journey through the intestine. Diverticulitis : Inflammation that mimics appendicitis.

: Inflammation that mimics appendicitis. Perforation : A serious emergency where the intestinal wall tears.

: A serious emergency where the intestinal wall tears. Intussusception : A condition where the intestine telescopes into itself.

: A condition where the intestine telescopes into itself. Rarely, vesicodiverticular fistulae and tumor: Uncommon, but documented complications [3].

Given its ability to imitate so many other GI issues, Meckel’s diverticulum is a must-consider differential diagnosis—especially when symptoms are vague or don’t fit a clear pattern [9].

Complications

Complications of Meckel’s diverticulum can be severe and include intestinal obstruction, diverticulitis, perforation, abscess formation, and intestinal bleeding. The most common complication is bleeding, which can be significant and lead to anemia. Diverticulitis, an inflammation of the diverticulum, can cause abdominal pain, fever, and changes in bowel habits.

If left untreated, diverticulitis can lead to perforation, which can cause a serious abdominal infection called peritonitis. In some cases, Meckel’s diverticulum can cause a blockage in the small intestine, leading to intestinal obstruction. It’s crucial to seek medical attention if you or your child experiences symptoms of Meckel’s diverticulum.

Diagnosing Meckel’s Diverticulum

For children, especially those with unexplained GI bleeding, there’s a go-to tool: the Technetium-99m pertechnetate scan. This nuclear medicine scan detects gastric mucosa by lighting up areas where acid-producing cells are present. But the effectiveness of this scan isn’t foolproof. Factors like age, prior bowel prep, and even inflammation can influence the result [6], [5].

In adults, diagnosis becomes trickier. Symptoms tend to mimic more common conditions—like appendicitis, ulcers, or Crohn’s disease. That’s where imaging techniques like CT scans, MRI, or even capsule endoscopy come into play. Imaging tests are essential in diagnosing Meckel’s diverticulum, as noted by Lee et al. [8], particularly when used in combination with a complete medical history and physical examination.



Treatment Options

Treatment for Meckel’s diverticulum usually involves surgical removal of the diverticulum. The surgery can be performed laparoscopically or through an open incision. In some cases, the surgery may involve resection of a portion of the small intestine. The goal of surgery is to remove the diverticulum and any associated complications, such as bleeding or obstruction.

In asymptomatic cases, the decision to operate is often based on the patient’s age and overall health. For example, if a child is diagnosed with Meckel’s diverticulum, surgery may be recommended to prevent future complications. In adults, surgery may be recommended if symptoms are present or if the diverticulum is causing complications.

Long-term Prognosis and Outlook

The long-term prognosis for Meckel’s diverticulum is generally good, especially if treatment is sought promptly. In most cases, surgical removal of the diverticulum is successful in preventing future complications. However, it’s essential to follow a healthy diet and lifestyle to reduce the risk of developing diverticular disease, which can increase the risk of complications.

After surgery, most people can expect to make a full recovery and return to normal activities. In some cases, Meckel’s diverticulum may be diagnosed incidentally during surgery for another condition, and treatment can be performed at the same time [10]. Regular follow-up appointments with your doctor can help monitor for any potential complications and ensure the best possible outcome.

Why It Deserves Attention

What makes Meckel’s diverticulum especially deceptive is that it can present in so many different ways. One patient might experience painless rectal bleeding, while another could show up with signs of bowel obstruction or peritonitis. The variance in symptoms means that clinicians must stay vigilant.

“Because the condition can present in myriad ways—from painless bleeding to acute abdominal pain that can occur—clinicians must maintain a high index of suspicion,” notes a review in Clinical Anatomy [4].

When complications do arise, surgical resection of the diverticulum is often necessary. In asymptomatic cases found incidentally during surgery, some debate still exists about whether to remove it preemptively, depending on factors like patient age and overall risk profile.

Closing Thoughts

Despite being the most common congenital GI anomaly, Meckel’s diverticulum often remains hidden until it causes problems. Understanding its embryologic roots, anatomical features, and range of potential complications is crucial for timely diagnosis and management. Especially in young patients with unexplained abdominal or GI symptoms, keeping Meckel’s diverticulum on the radar can lead to quicker intervention—and better outcomes.

References

[1] Kuru, S., & Kismet, K. (2018). Meckel’s diverticulum: clinical features, diagnosis and management. Revista espanola de enfermedades digestivas, 110(11), 726–732. https://doi.org/10.17235/reed.2018.5628/2018

[2] Lequet, J., Menahem, B., Alves, A., Fohlen, A., & Mulliri, A. (2017). Meckel’s diverticulum in the adult. Journal of visceral surgery, 154(4), 253–259. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jviscsurg.2017.06.006

[3] Sagar, J., Kumar, V., & Shah, D. K. (2006). Meckel’s diverticulum: a systematic review. Journal of the Royal Society of Medicine, 99(10), 501–505. https://doi.org/10.1177/014107680609901011

[4] Uppal, K., Tubbs, R. S., Matusz, P., Shaffer, K., & Loukas, M. (2011). Meckel’s diverticulum: a review. Clinical anatomy (New York, N.Y.), 24(4), 416–422. https://doi.org/10.1002/ca.21094

[5] Martin, J. P., Connor, P. D., & Charles, K. (2000). Meckel’s diverticulum. American family physician, 61(4), 1037–1044. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/10706156/

[6] Aboughalia, H. A., Cheeney, S. H. E., Elojeimy, S., Blacklock, L. C., & Parisi, M. T. (2023). Meckel diverticulum scintigraphy: technique, findings and diagnostic pitfalls. Pediatric radiology, 53(3), 493–508. https://doi.org/10.1007/s00247-022-05527-z

[7] Garretson, D. C., & Frederich, M. E. (1990). Meckel’s diverticulum. American family physician, 42(1), 115–119. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/2195853/

[8] Choi, S. Y., Hong, S. S., Park, H. J., Lee, H. K., Shin, H. C., & Choi, G. C. (2017). The many faces of Meckel’s diverticulum and its complications. Journal of medical imaging and radiation oncology, 61(2), 225–231. https://doi.org/10.1111/1754-9485.12505

[9] Brown, C. K., & Olshaker, J. S. (1988). Meckel’s diverticulum. The American journal of emergency medicine, 6(2), 157–164. https://doi.org/10.1016/0735-6757(88)90055-1