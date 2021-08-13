Is Kate Winslet returning to ‘Easttown’?

Who’s up for a picnic in the park? Everyone? That’s the spirit, though I must say, if you’re spreading a blanket in San Pedro and not following punker Mike Watt’s suggestion of procuring a roast pork sandwich with mustard and onions from the Busy Bee Market, then you’re missing out. Or you forgot to pack napkins.

Kate Winslet has the antidote to your ‘Mare’ withdrawals

All anyone wants to do is talk to Kate Winslet about Mare of “Easttown.” And not just journalists. As the series was airing last spring, strangers would approach Winslet on the street and stroke her arm and tell her it’s going to be OK, even if Mare did plant those drugs on that poor girl — what was she thinking? — and asking for some kind of reassurance that Mare would redeem herself.

Winslet reveled in this attention. She’s never experienced anything like it, not even with “Titanic,” which she couldn’t process at the time because she was 21 and suddenly famous and couldn’t fathom what was happening. With “Mare,” it wasn’t about Winslet ... mostly. It was about Mare, and Mare and her sarcastic mother, and Mare stuffing that duck liver pâté underneath the sofa cushion (“I’ve done it, more than once,” Winslet says, “but the plant pot is my go-to”), and grieving parents and every single person in Easttown, all adding up to what Winslet calls a “once-in-a-lifetime moment” (“and I’ve had some incredible moments,” she says, “incredible ones!”) that has her more than happy to talk about the character. At length.

You know who else she’s been talking to? “Mare” creator and writer Brad Ingelsby, and I delved into those discussions about a possible second season, and a host of other things in this conversation with Winslet, which started on Zoom and continued over email and evolved into one of my favorite stories of the season.

Predictions for Emmy comedy races

“Ted Lasso’s” second season launched last month, with new episodes rolling out every Friday during the voting window when television academy members are mulling their final choices and filling out their ballots.

It’s the best Emmy campaign Apple TV+ could possibly ask for.

The show’s new season is just as sunny and endearing as its first and adds a few interesting wrinkles that examine why the relentlessly optimistic title character might be going heavy on the good cheer to avoid some healthy introspection. The supporting ensemble is as good as ever and given even more room to shine. There’s even a Christmas episode loaded with glad tidings ... that’ll be airing in August. Because who doesn’t want to hear Bing Crosby crooning “Mele Kalikimaka” when it’s 1,000 degrees outside?

I broke down the five main Emmy comedy races, including an optimistic outlook for “Ted Lasso” (no relegation for this show) and a nice night for “Hacks” star Jean Smart, which means it’ll be a nice night for anyone watching.

Emmy nominees Hannah Waddingham and Juno Temple in “Ted Lasso.” (Apple TV+)

‘CODA’: From Sundance to the Oscars?

My first review of “CODA,” Siân Heder’s sublime coming-of-age story of a child of deaf adults (the film’s title is that very acronym), came right after watching it on the opening night of this year’s virtual Sundance Film Festival and consisted of a message sent to a colleague containing the sobbing emoji repeated three times.

Having had the chance to revisit the movie several months later, that review seems insufficient. “CODA” warrants at least half a dozen sobbing emojis, followed by a dozen hearts and a couple of bouquets of flowers and, I don’t know, maybe a peach and an eggplant (or whatever the kids use these days) for the number of times the movie emphasizes the parents’ spectacularly healthy sex life.

But as you’re reading this, you might be interested in ... I don’t know ... words. So let me direct you to my review of “CODA,” which opens in select theaters and on Apple TV+ today and could wind up being a feel-good story at the 2022 Oscars. Who couldn’t use a smile right about now?

Emilia Jones and Eugenio Derbez in “CODA.” (Apple TV+)

