Who’s atop Oscars actor power rankings?

I’m dreaming of a white Christmas, so long as it’s Yosemite snow. Sing it. I think I got the syllables right. If not, my apologies to Irving Berlin and colleague Rachel Schnalzer, who put together a great list of holiday adventures you could experience in California’s national parks. Climber coffee in Joshua Tree? I’m packing as soon as I finish writing this.

Newsletter From the Oscars to the Emmys. Get the Envelope newsletter for exclusive awards season coverage, behind-the-scenes stories from the Envelope podcast and columnist Glenn Whipp’s must-read analysis. Enter email address Sign Me Up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

I’m Glenn Whipp, columnist for the Los Angeles Times, host of The Envelope’s Friday newsletter and someone who is squarely in the Apple Pan camp when it comes to California burgers ... but I can forgive the Pie ‘n Burger people for their enthusiasm, however misguided it is. Can a burger road trip count as an adventure?

Actor power rankings for this year’s Oscar contenders

What are the 15 male acting turns that people are talking about right now? I’m glad you asked. I put together a list (similar rankings for women will arrive next week), and, yes, it includes Adam Sandler and, no, that’s not a joke. Have you seen “Hustle”? Here’s what I wrote about the Sandman:

“Picking up a tribute honor at the Gotham Awards last month, Sandler joked that his acting career was “formed by two guiding principles: People in prison need movies too, and TBS needs content.” There’s a kernel of truth in that, sure, but Sandler has also proved more than capable of strong dramatic work in such movies as “Uncut Gems,” “Punch-Drunk Love” and his latest effort, “Hustle,” which features him giving a sincere, soulful performance as a basketball scout revitalized after discovering a potential superstar player. Normally reluctant to promote his work, Sandler has been everywhere of late — great news for a season that takes itself way too seriously.”

Advertisement

Adam Sandler in “Hustle.” Too bad it’s the Sixers. (Scott Yamano / Netflix)

Envelope acting roundtable spotlights top contenders

My pal Amy Kaufman sat down with Kerry Condon (“The Banshees of Inisherin”), Janelle Monáe (“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”), Angela Bassett (“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”), Laura Dern (“The Son”), Emma Corrin (“Lady Chatterley’s Lover”) and Danielle Deadwyler (“Till”) to talk about their work and the evolution of their careers.

I love the first question Amy asks: Are there things you refuse to do in a film now that maybe you would have done earlier in your career?

Bassett, queen that she is, jumps right in: “I’m not dancing naked in the rain! Boom. Knowing now what I [looked like] in hindsight, I might have done it then. But definitely not doing it now. So, I missed that one.”

From there, the talk moves on to intimacy coordinators and ... well ... just dive in and read it. It’s worth the time.

Kerry Condon, Janelle Monáe, Angela Bassett, Laura Dern, Emma Corrin and Danielle Deadwyler.

(Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

Enjoying this newsletter? Consider subscribing to the Los Angeles Times Your support helps us deliver the news that matters most. Become a subscriber.

Dolly De Leon is your captain

You may be aware that I wasn’t the biggest fan of Ruben Östlund’s Palme d’Or-winning social satire, “Triangle of Sadness,” but I did love Dolly De Leon’s commanding performance in it. You barely see De Leon in the first hour-plus of the movie, but once her “toilet manager” assumes a more prominent role, you won’t remember anything else about the film. (Except for maybe the vomit.) Foregrounding De Leon’s character literally saves the movie and should place this talented 53-year-old actor in more prominent roles moving forward.

Times writer Michael Ordoña spoke with De Leon recently, and during the interview, a fan approached her and offered her a stuffed bear. I mean, it’s the least they could do. She’s so good in the movie!

Dolly De Leon steals “Triangle of Sadness.” (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)