And the Oscar for best picture goes to ...

I just returned from a tentative foray to my front yard where I felt this odd yet strangely familiar warm sensation against my skin. And then I started singing. “Feel, what I feel, when I feel, what I feel when I’m feelin’, in the sunshine ...”

Then my next-door neighbor opened his window and yelled at me to shut the hell up. Maybe he just needs to feel the sunshine. Or put on some Roy Ayers and feeeeel the bees and things and flowers.

I’m Glenn Whipp, columnist for the Los Angeles Times, host of The Envelope’s Friday newsletter and the guy who’s hoping to put away the umbrella and hoodie this weekend. Have you dried out yet?

What movie is out front for best picture?

Hollywood’s guilds have had their say, and we’ve learned so much this week. Actors really adore “Everything Everywhere All at Once” and “The Banshees of Inisherin.” Directors apparently couldn’t be bothered to see “Avatar: The Way of Water” with the rest of us. Producers can’t resist voting for big movies, though sometimes they go for the wrong ones. (“Wakanda Forever” over “The Woman King”?)

And, of course, the Golden Globes happened too. What did we pick up there? Over-waxed floors can be dangerous! Thanks for reminding us, Jennifer Coolidge!

The Producers Guild announced its slate of 10 nominees Thursday, the day after the Directors Guild and Screen Actors Guild weighed in. With this wealth of new information, I surveyed the freshly tilled Oscar landscape, running down the 10 movies that the PGA nominated. Which films have a legitimate chance of winning and which are just happy to be there? Read on for the answers ...

Ke Huy Quan won a Golden Globe this week, one of many glad tidings for “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson fix the Oscars and go behind that ‘Banshees’ ending

As I mentioned earlier, the Screen Actors Guild went bananas for “Banshees,” as did the Directors Guild and Producers Guild. It was a laugh of a week for Martin McDonagh’s bittersweet friendship drama, one of the movies that could well go on to win the Oscar for best picture.

Not too long ago, I sat down with the film’s stars, Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson. Every once in a while, I managed to get a word in. These men love to talk. And since they’re both charming and the talk is captivating, I was OK mostly sitting back and listening to their way with the English language. Pull up a chair and join us. I think you’ll enjoy the conversation.

Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson, stars of “The Banshees of Inisherin.” (Justin Jun Lee / For The Times)

Ranking the awards shows from worst to first

After a one-year broadcast timeout for bad behavior, the Golden Globes came back, putting into motion Hollywood’s most intensive stretch of self-congratulation. For the next several weeks, leading up to the Oscars on March 12, there will be tears of joy, agents thanked and orchestras (or intrusive prerecorded playoffs ... don’t you come after Chloe Flower!) cued to prod the long-winded.

Which groups merit attention? Which ones deserve condescension? Put on your tux and grab some borrowed jewels because I ranked all the shows, from worst to first.

Which awards shows deserve your attention? Stroll down the red carpet with us as we reveal our rankings. (James Clapham / For The Times)