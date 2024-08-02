‘Shōgun’ saved the day

After a long flight, is there anything better for the soul (and the circulation) than a forced march to a ride-share lot?

Our friends at LAX apparently think not as the LAX-it lot won’t be going anywhere anytime soon. I appreciated this quote from Joan Little in Colleen Shalby’s excellent story: “Arriving at LAX is an embarrassment to the city, in my opinion,” Little said. “And I love our city.”

I’m Glenn Whipp, columnist for the Los Angeles Times, host of The Envelope’s Friday newsletter and someone who loves L.A. too but regards LAX with a dread rivaled only by a certain procedure — I won’t name it, as you may be eating your breakfast while reading this — that becomes part of your life around the age of 45. Enough said. Let’s move on to some news.

Who’s going to win the Emmys drama categories?

When Emmy FYC events began in March, FX’s “Shōgun” was in the midst of its acclaimed run, with viewers tuning in weekly to lap up the court intrigue, feudal politics and, yes, those tense tea ceremonies.

At the time, everyone figured that “Shōgun” would be an Emmy powerhouse — in the limited series categories. The 10-episode adaptation of James Clavell’s 1975 historical novel told the book’s story from beginning to end. It was a brilliant, nuanced rendition. And it was complete. It doesn’t get more limited than that.

But then, a week after the Emmy submission date, FX announced that “Shōgun” would return for “likely” two more seasons. And just like that, “Shōgun” shifted to the Emmys’ drama categories because, you see, it’ll be back. Someday. So, to put “Shōgun” in limited series would be disingenuous. Of course, someone at the network might have surveyed the competition in the drama categories and seen a barren landscape, ripe for the taking. Why not move it?

To which I have only one thing to say: Thank you!

It’s unthinkable now to imagine the Emmy drama categories without “Shōgun.” What series would have won? I heard from readers after the nominations were announced wondering how programs like “Mr. & Mrs. Smith,” “The Morning Show” and “3 Body Problem” could possibly have been nominated for drama series. What? You wanted Marvel’s “Loki” or “Star Wars: Ahsoka” instead? Thanks to the strikes, this was the weakest group of contenders in decades.

So there’s not much doubt about what drama series will win the Emmy. But will “Shōgun” take everything? Take a look at my early thoughts on the drama categories for September’s ceremony.

Elizabeth Debicki as Diana in “The Crown.” (Netflix)

‘The Blair Witch Project’ turns 25

Time sure is fleeting, isn’t it, friends? It seems like just yesterday that I was writing a story about “The Blair Witch Project” on its 10th anniversary, and now Times film writer Josh Rottenberg is looking at the movie 25 years on as part of our 1999 Project.

Fifteen years ago, co-directors Eduardo Sanchez and Daniel Myrick told me they were ready to make another “Blair” movie. They pitched a period prequel to Lionsgate, but it was deemed too costly. The filmmakers were bandying about ideas for a low-budget, contemporary sequel, but it never got made. (A follow-up, “Book of Shadows: Blair Witch 2,” did arrive in 2000, though Sanchez and Myrick were not involved. It didn’t fare particularly well financially and critics mostly hated it.)

I hold a spot in my heart for the original movie, which I saw a few weeks before its release but well after the Sundance premiere. So I didn’t go in totally blind, but “Blair Witch” still unsettled me. I remember lingering in the parking structure after the film, talking to my colleague Bob Strauss. We loved the premise — three student filmmakers disappear in the woods while shooting a documentary about the legend of a local witch and their footage is found a year later — and its execution.

But the primary reason I kept talking with Bob is that I was legitimately freaked out and didn’t want to get into the car and be alone. That’s the sign of a good film — and a moviegoing memory I’ll always cherish. Sanchez and Myrick never duplicated its success, but they delivered something special 25 summers ago.

Heather Donahue in “The Blair Witch Project.” (Haxan Films)

The calm amid the chaos

I enjoyed learning a little more about Lionel Boyce, the subject of a nice Chris Vognar interview. Boyce is the actor on “The Bear” who is basically charged with, as he has been told, helping viewers navigate the chaos of the show’s kitchen.

“Marcus is the release of all the tension,” Boyce told Vognar. “That’s what a lot of people tell me: ‘Everyone’s arguing. Then they cut to Marcus over in the bakery, and I feel like I can breathe for a second.’”

Boyce headlined one of “The Bear’s” stellar Season 2 episodes, “Honeydew,” which found Marcus traveling to Copenhagen to study with a pastry chef, Luca (Will Poulter, another Emmy nominee), and learn how to make three special desserts.

“It’s the first time he’s gotten comfortable,” Boyce said of Marcus’ journey. “And by the end of it, he’s respected by Luca because Luca sees his passion and the fire in him. To get someone who has no stake in you to believe in you, I think that’s big for anybody doing anything. External validation or belief from someone who’s not your family or friends can mean a lot.”

It sure can. Have I mentioned how much I appreciate you sharing your time with me? Have a great weekend!

Lionel Boyce, an Emmy nominee for “The Bear.” (David Urbanke / For The Times)

