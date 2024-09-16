How did ‘Hacks’ pull off that Emmy win?

Carl Clemons-Hopkins, left, Mark Indelicato, Rose Abdoo, Jean Smart, Hannah Einbinder, Paul W. Downs and Christopher McDonald celebrate a big night for “Hacks” at the Emmys.

We learned a few things Sunday night at the Emmys. Jean Smart remains undefeated. Jodie Foster is halfway to an EGOT. And more than a few people were wondering if a television series could really be a comedy if you’re in tears at the end of nearly every episode?

Newsletter From the Oscars to the Emmys. Get the Envelope newsletter for exclusive awards season coverage, behind-the-scenes stories from the Envelope podcast and columnist Glenn Whipp’s must-read analysis. Enter email address Sign Me Up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

I’m Glenn Whipp, columnist for the Los Angeles Times and host of The Envelope’s Monday morning Emmys newsletter. I’m tired but I’m feeling stronger than the Dodgers’ rotation. Let’s round up the news.

How did ‘Hacks’ beat ‘The Bear’ for that comedy series Emmy?

Hosts Dan and Eugene Levy immediately addressed the one thing that was on everyone’s minds Sunday night at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards.

“I know some of you might be expecting us to make a joke about whether ‘The Bear’ is really a comedy ... but in the true spirit of ‘The Bear,’ we will not be making any jokes,” Eugene Levy said during the opening monologue.

Advertisement

And wouldn’t you know, enough Emmy voters agreed with the general vibe that, “Yes, ‘The Bear’ is terrific ... but it’s not really a comedy,” that they gave the evening’s final prize, top comedy series, to “Hacks,” a show that contains, you know, actual jokes and humor and whatnot. (It has plenty of drama too, but it’s not as emotionally exhausting as what you witness in “The Bear.”)

But there was more to it than that, as I noted in this column where I explain how “Hacks” pulled off the night’s biggest upset. I also ran down the best and strangest moments from the ceremony. You have any favorites?

Jean Smart won the Emmy for comedy lead actress for “Hacks.” (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Advertisement

Lamorne Morris goes to the Emmys — and wins!

Times senior television writer Yvonne Villarreal picked the right Emmy nominee to shadow Sunday, as she spent the day with Lamorne Morris, nominated for his memorable turn as a conscientious deputy on “Fargo.” Morris ended up winning an Emmy on his first try.

“Every actor dreams about years like this,” he told Yvonne. “I just have to keep my head down a little bit and not get too high and not get too low — that’s what LeBron James always says when he’s talking about the course of a season. The journey that you’re on, the things that you’re capable of doing, obviously you want to grow and evolve, but you have to keep the same energy that got you to the place.”

Check out the story, for many reasons, not just the adorable photos of Morris’ 4-year-old daughter, Lily. OK, I’ll include one here. I can’t resist.

Advertisement

Lamorne Morris, newly minted Emmy winner, and daughter Lily at home in Encino on Emmy Sunday. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

Looking for more in-depth coverage on all things Envelope? Shop our collection of The Envelope magazines today.

Beyond complete Emmy coverage

Is there such a thing as “beyond complete”? I don’t know. It’s late and I’ve given 101% today. Can I just direct you to this landing page, which includes links to stories on John Leguizamo’s passionate (and funny) speech about diversity, Amy Kaufman asking people on the red carpet about “The Bear’s” comedy credentials and all the best red carpet fashion from last night’s ceremony.

That’s a wrap. Hope you had the time of your life.

Anna Sawai arrives at the Emmys wearing a custom Vera Wang. She later won an Emmy for her lead turn on “Shōgun.” (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Feedback? I’d love to hear from you. Email me at glenn.whipp@latimes.com .



Can’t get enough about awards season? Follow me at @glennwhipp on Twitter.