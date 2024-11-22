Is ‘Wicked’ headed toward best picture?

Jeff Goldblum plays the Wizard of Oz and Michelle Yeoh is Madam Morrible in “Wicked.”

How can you mend a broken heart? The good reverend Al Green knows. The good reverend Al Green knows how to sing a sad song in a way that makes you feel less alone. “Everybody Hurts”? True. But when Al Green sings it, we can find a measure of comfort and hope.

I’m Glenn Whipp, columnist for the Los Angeles Times and host of The Envelope’s Friday newsletter. It’s a perfect day. Let’s get into it.

Early Oscar assumptions: True or false?

We’re a week out from Thanksgiving, still figuring out how much turkey to buy (really? that much?), how a bird that size will possibly fit into our oven and whether we might use our next-door neighbor’s oven as a backup.

You know, the same questions that vexed the Pilgrims all those years ago.

In terms of the Oscars, it’s a bit early to make any assumptions about how the races will play out over the next few months. But taking big swings can be fun, even if they don’t always connect. (RIP, “Joker: Folie à Deux.”)

So in a recent column, I trotted out five early award-season assumptions to determine whether they’ll pan out. In honor of “Wicked” arriving in theaters, here’s one about that much-hyped musical:

Assumption: “Wicked” is an undeniable best picture contender.

Answer: True

At the Los Angeles premiere of “Wicked,” producer Marc Platt, who has been shepherding the project since producing the 2003 Broadway show, struck an early campaign tone.

“What you’re about to see tonight, I want you to remember, because I think it will resonate and feel so relevant to you ... and reflect the lives you’re living and the world you live in,” Platt said from the stage.

I don’t think he was talking about flying monkeys. At least, I hope not. Because there are flying monkeys in “Wicked,” and no one is too happy about it, least of all the monkeys. What Platt was leaning into was the movie’s depiction of a world empowering an authoritarian leader (in this case, dear Wizard) who uses scapegoating to prey on — and stoke — people’s fears. You come for the songs only to find allusions to fascism and genocide.

“Wicked” is undeniably fun, and everyone who’ll be coming to the theater fresh from downing a Glinda’s Pink Potion at Starbucks will not be left wanting. But there’s an overt subtext too that might elevate the movie for those unfamiliar with the show, who had maybe assumed it was a sweet and frothy musical comedy. It will be nominated for best picture. And, if things break right, there’s a path for “Wicked” to win.

Ariana Grande and castmates in “Wicked.” (Universal Pictures)

The Times has a new film critic, Amy Nicholson

I did mention earlier that it was a perfect day, and not just because there’s a new Al Green single out. Many months after my old friend Justin Chang departed for the New Yorker, the Times has hired Amy Nicholson as film critic.

If you live in Los Angeles and love movies, you probably know Amy, who brings a wit and vibrancy to events around town. She has written for The Times over the years, in addition to serving as chief film critic at LA Weekly and MTV News starting in 2016. Alongside comedian Paul Scheer, Amy co-hosts the podcast “Unspooled,” which seeks to create a list of the 100 best movies of all time. She is a member of the Los Angeles Film Critics Assn. and the National Society of Film Critics.

I’ve been reading Amy’s work forever, most recently enjoying her smart writing in the New York Times and Washington Post. Amy loves movies — all kinds — and writes with authority and style. I can’t wait to share a byline with her, as I often did with Justin. You’re going to love her.

Amy Nicholson is joining The Times as a film critic.

