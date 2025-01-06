25 movies for 2025

Director Celine Song, left, on the set of “Materialists,” with Dakota Johnson and Chris Evans.

I feel like the timing on this proposal from the U.S. surgeon general can’t be coincidental, coming as it does mere days after drinking a few Evil Elves, a cocktail combining eggnog ice cream and vodka that my next-door neighbor concocts this time of year.

I’m Glenn Whipp, columnist for the Los Angeles Times, host of The Envelope’s Monday newsletter and the guy wondering how my friends drinking wine every day in Italy, Spain and France can possibly live such robust, healthy lives. Maybe, Dr. Vivek Murthy, we should instead be focusing more on healthcare and the way we work. Just a thought. Anyway, let’s talk about movies!

The 25 films we’re most anticipating for 2025

We did a list like this a year ago, and for one of my choices, I picked Bong Joon Ho’s dystopian thriller “Mickey 17,” which, soon after the story ran, Warner Bros. bumped to 2025. You know what? I’m still looking forward to seeing it.

Twelve Times writers weighed in recently on the films that sound most promising for the coming year. I raised my hand for “Materialists,” a no-brainer given how much I loved Celine Song’s debut feature, “Past Lives.” She also regaled me once about her experiences working as a matchmaker, which she used as inspiration for this upcoming dramedy about a professional matchmaker who finds her own match with a rich man, only to find herself questioning her choice when an ex-boyfriend comes back into her life.

The other film I chose was the new movie from Paul Thomas Anderson, starring Leonardo DiCaprio. It’s dated for August and has been dubbed by Warner Bros. as an “event film.” But, officially, we don’t know anything else about it — perfectly in keeping with the way that Anderson operates and rolls out his movies.

Another film we mentioned: “Wicked: For Good,” the second installment of Jon M. Chu’s adaptation of the Broadway musical. Will it be the sequel to this year’s winner of the Oscar best picture? Maaaybe.

Robert Pattinson and Robert Pattinson in the movie “Mickey 17.” (Warner Bros. Pictures)

It’s that time: Directors and actresses roundtables

It’s that time of year. We’ve moved from what we loved to what we’re looking forward to. Another perennial at this juncture: Roundtables! My old friend Mark Olsen talked with directors Edward Berger (“Conclave”), James Mangold (“A Complete Unknown”), Coralie Fargeat (“The Substance”), Malcolm Washington (“The Piano Lesson”), Denis Villeneuve (“Dune: Part Two”) and Brady Corbet (“The Brutalist”). It’s a great group, and I’m guessing it contains at least three of the eventual Oscar nominees for director. We’ll have more insight into that this week when the Directors Guild announces its nominations on Wednesday.

My favorite roundtable moment had to do with the actor playing a cardinal on “Conclave” who showed up on set and started vaping.

“That wasn’t my idea,” Berger says. “It wasn’t in the script. [The actor] showed up to set and suddenly sits in the Sistine Chapel and goes [inhales deeply], and Ralph [Fiennes] goes, ‘What the hell is he doing? It’s the Sistine Chapel.’ But it’s great. And now everyone loves it.”

Meanwhile, Times columnist Amy Kaufman spoke with Saoirse Ronan (“Blitz”), Cynthia Erivo (“Wicked”), Kate Winslet (“Lee”), Demi Moore (“The Substance”), Zoe Saldaña (“Emilia Pérez”) and Danielle Deadwyler (“The Piano Lesson”) for our actress roundtable.

When Deadwyler was asked about her master’s degree in creative writing, Winslet dropped an F-bomb felicitation, while Erivo revealed she has been trying to get a PhD for quite some time.

“Go back,” Deadwyler told her. “I’m trying to figure out how to do that too.”

“I was accepted into the Radcliffe Fellowship at Harvard,” Erivo replied. “I haven’t been able to do it, so it just made me think, ‘Get it together, figure it out.’ ”

Dr. Deadwyler. Dr. Erivo. Has a nice ring, doesn’t it?

Saoirse Ronan, Cynthia Erivo, Kate Winslet, Demi Moore, Zoe Saldana and Danielle Deadwyler. (Christina House/Los Angeles Times)

