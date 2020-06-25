We asked these 15 celebrities to take their own photos. The results are amazing

Actors, actresses and entertainment folks have a love-hate relationship with photography — especially images of themselves.
The Los Angeles Times prides itself on its Pulitzer Prize-winning, artistically crafted, exclusive photos of subjects profiled in the newspaper. But things are topsy-turvy these days. With stay-at-home orders and social distancing, the paper has had to get creative with its photography.
We already know they’re artists, so we asked our Envelope Emmy Roundtable participants to take their own pictures, using the Huji Cam app, and to get as creative as they want. And, of course, to send us only the ones they love. Here are some of the results.
Sandra Oh, ‘Killing Eve’
Actress Sandra Oh photographed for the Envelope Drama Roundtable using the Huji Cam app.
(Sandra Oh)
Regina King, ‘Watchmen’
Actress Regina King photographed for the Envelope Drama Roundtable using the Huji Cam app.
(Regina King)
Nicole Kidman, ‘Big Little Lies’
Actress Nicole Kidman photographed for the Envelope Drama Roundtable using the Huji Cam app.
(Sunday Urban)
Kerry Washington, ‘Little Fires Everywhere’
Actress Kerry Washington photographed for the Envelope Drama Roundtable using the Huji Cam app.
(Kerry Washington)
Jeremy Strong, ‘Succession’
Actor Jeremy Strong from “Succession,” asked his wife to photograph him for the Envelope Drama Roundtable using the Huji Cam app.
(Emma Wall)
Hugh Jackman, ‘Bad Education’
Hugh Jackman from the television movie “Bad Education,” asked his wife to take his portrait using the Huji Cam app.
(Deborra-Lee Furness)
Cynthia Erivo, ‘The Outsider’
Actress Cynthia Erivo from “The Outsider,” photographed for the Envelope Drama Roundtable using the Huji Cam app.
(Cynthia Erivo)
William Jackson Harper, ‘The Good Place’
Actor William Jackson Harper from “The Good Place,” was photographed for the Envelope Comedy Roundtable using the Huji Cam app.
(Ali Ahn)
Ted Danson, ‘The Good Place’
Actor Ted Danson photographed for the Envelope Comedy Roundtable using the Huji Cam app.
(Mary Steenburgen)
Nicholas Hoult, ‘The Great’
Actor Nicholas Hoult from “The Great” photographed for the Envelope Comedy Roundtable using the Huji Cam app.
(Nicholas Hoult)
Linda Cardellini, ‘Dead to Me’
Actress Linda Cardellini photographed for the Envelope Comedy Roundtable using the Huji Cam app.
(Linda Cardellini)
Jane Lynch, ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’
Actress Jane Lynch from “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” is photographed for the Envelope Comedy Roundtable using the Huji Cam app.
(Jennifer Cheyne)
Annie Murphy, ‘Schitt’s Creek’
Actress Annie Murphy from “Schitt’s Creek” is photographed for the Envelope Comedy Roundtable using the Huji Cam app.
(Antoine Yared)
Dan Levy, ‘Schitt’s Creek’
Actor Dan Levy took a selfie for the Envelope Showrunners Roundtable using the Huji Cam app.
(Elena Doukas)