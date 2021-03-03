Will Frances McDormand and Tom Hanks pull off this amazing Oscar feat?

Winning two acting Academy Awards is a remarkable but not exceptionally rare achievement — 43 people have done it. The three-Oscar group is far smaller and contains an even more rarefied subgroup that Frances McDormand and Tom Hanks could enter come April 25.

6 People (Ingrid Bergman, Walter Brennan, Daniel Day-Lewis, Katharine Hepburn, Jack Nicholson and Meryl Streep) have won at least three acting Oscars.

2 Triple winners have won all three for leading roles: Day-Lewis and Hepburn, the record holder, with four acting Oscars.

3 Oscars could be in the cards for McDormand and Hanks if they score at the 2021 Oscars. An early favorite for her performance in “Nomadland,” McDormand previously won for “Fargo” (1996) and “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” (2017). Potential nominee Hanks (“News of the World”) won for “Philadelphia” (1993) and “Forrest Gump” (1994).

Advertisement

1 If she wins in April, McDormand would distinguish herself further as the only three-time lead-actress Oscar recipient to have won on each lead nomination. (She also has been nominated three times, without a win, for supporting roles).