Frances McDormand could tie a long-held Oscar record. Maybe even surpass it.

In 2021, Frances McDormand won her third acting Oscar, for “Nomadland,” after wins for “Fargo” and “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.” Her performance in “The Tragedy of Macbeth” gives McDormand a shot at tying Katharine Hepburn’s record of four acting Oscars.

7 people have won three or more acting Oscars: Ingrid Bergman, Walter Brennan, Daniel Day-Lewis, Hepburn, McDormand, Jack Nicholson, Meryl Streep

2018 The last time Hepburn’s record was in play, with Streep and Day-Lewis nominated for “The Post” and “Phantom Thread,” respectively. Neither won (McDormand won in Streep’s category, for “Billboards”).

3 Only Hepburn, McDormand and Day-Lewis have won three Oscars as leads.

2 A McDormand Oscar in 2022 would make her the second four-time acting winner to also have won back-to-back Oscars. Hepburn won in 1968 for “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner” and 1969 for “The Lion in Winter” (tying Barbra Streisand, for “Funny Girl”).

1 McDormand could be the first acting four-timer to win outright, no ties.

