Awards

Jane Campion, a perpetual groundbreaker

By Carla Meyer
The mostly white male Oscars directing category always is ripe for firsts. The 2021 Academy Awards marked the first time two women (Emerald Fennell, “Promising Young Woman”; Chloé Zhao, “Nomadland”) received nominations in the same year, with Zhao becoming the first woman of color to win a directing Oscar. Jane Campion’s predicted directing nomination for “The Power of the Dog” also would break new ground. Some numbers:

2 A directing nomination for “The Power of the Dog” would be Campion’s second, after her nomination for 1993’s “The Piano.” She would be the first woman to receive multiple directing nominations.

7 women have received directing Academy Award nominations: Kathryn Bigelow, Campion, Sofia Coppola, Fennell, Greta Gerwig, Lina Wertmüller and Zhao.

3 A frontrunner to win, Campion would be the third woman, after Bigelow (“The Hurt Locker”) and Zhao, to take home a directing Oscar.

67: Campion would be the first female directing nominee in her 60s, remarkable in a field where women rarely are recognized for, or allowed, career longevity. Most have been in their 30s.

1 A Campion nomination would mark the first time women have been nominated in this category in back-to-back years. Same for a win.

12 years since Campion’s last feature film, “Bright Star.” During her long break from filmmaking, she made the acclaimed TV series “Top of the Lake.”

8 Emmy nominations for “Top of the Lake,” which won a 2013 Emmy for cinematography.

