Jane Campion, a perpetual groundbreaker

The mostly white male Oscars directing category always is ripe for firsts. The 2021 Academy Awards marked the first time two women (Emerald Fennell, “Promising Young Woman”; Chloé Zhao, “Nomadland”) received nominations in the same year, with Zhao becoming the first woman of color to win a directing Oscar. Jane Campion’s predicted directing nomination for “The Power of the Dog” also would break new ground. Some numbers:

2 A directing nomination for “The Power of the Dog” would be Campion’s second, after her nomination for 1993’s “The Piano.” She would be the first woman to receive multiple directing nominations.

7 women have received directing Academy Award nominations: Kathryn Bigelow, Campion, Sofia Coppola, Fennell, Greta Gerwig, Lina Wertmüller and Zhao.

3 A frontrunner to win, Campion would be the third woman, after Bigelow (“The Hurt Locker”) and Zhao, to take home a directing Oscar.

67: Campion would be the first female directing nominee in her 60s, remarkable in a field where women rarely are recognized for, or allowed, career longevity. Most have been in their 30s.

1 A Campion nomination would mark the first time women have been nominated in this category in back-to-back years. Same for a win.

12 years since Campion’s last feature film, “Bright Star.” During her long break from filmmaking, she made the acclaimed TV series “Top of the Lake.”

8 Emmy nominations for “Top of the Lake,” which won a 2013 Emmy for cinematography.

