Read Michelle Yeoh’s full Academy Award acceptance speech

With her Academy Award win for “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” Michelle Yeoh becomes the first Asian woman to take home a lead acting statue.

Yeoh is just the second Asian actor to be nominated in the category. In 1936, Merle Oberon, who kept her South Asian heritage a secret, was nominated for her performance in “The Dark Angel.”

Here is Yeoh’s full acceptance speech:

“Thank you, thank you. For all the little boys and girls who look like me watching tonight, this is a beacon of hope and possibilities. This is proof that ... dream big, and dreams do come true. And ladies, don’t let anybody tell you you are ever past your prime. Never give up.

Advertisement

“I wouldn’t be standing here tonight without the Daniels, without A24, without my amazing cast and crew. Without everyone who was involved with ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once.’

“I have to dedicate this to my mom, all the moms in the world, because they are really the superheroes and without them, none of us would be here tonight. She’s 84 and I’m taking this home to her. She’s watching right now in Malaysia, KL, with my family and friends. I love you guys, I’m bringing this home to you.

“And also to my extended family in Hong Kong, where I started my career. Thank you for letting me stand on your shoulders, giving me a leg up so that I can be here today. And to my godchildren, to my sisters, all of them. To my brothers, oh God, to my family. Thank you, thank you!

“Thank you to the Academy. This is history in the making. Thank you!”