Here’s the list of 2023 Oscar winners: live updates

Stills from four top Oscar contenders with Michelle Yeoh, Colin Farrell, Jessie Buckley and Mateo Zoryan Francis-DeFord.
(David Bornfriend / A24; Jonathan Hession / Searchlight Pictures; Michael Gibson / Orion Releasing; Merie Weismiller Wallace / Universal)
By Jevon PhillipsMultiplatform Editor 
The winners of the 2023 Academy Awards will be announced Sunday at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood and televised live on ABC.

The nominations, announced in January, were led by “Everything Everywhere All at Once” with 11, followed by Netflix’s German war movie “All Quiet on the Western Front” and the Irish dark comedy “The Banshees of Inisherin” with nine apiece and “Elvis” with eight.

Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel.

How to watch the 2023 Oscars ceremony and red carpet

Planning to tune in Sunday for red carpet fashions, victory speeches, even the after-party? Use our guide to watching the 95th Academy Awards.
Box office triumphs “Top Gun: Maverick,” “Black Panther: Wakanda Forver” and “Avatar: The Way of Water” landed six, five and four nominations, respectively.

We’ll be updating the list of winners below as they’re announced live; see how they compare to our awards columnist’s final predictions here.

Oscar 2023 predictions

Oscars 2023: Final predictions for all 23 categories

Will “Everything Everywhere All at Once” take everything at the Oscars? Probably so, but there could be some surprises.







































Jevon Phillips

Jevon Phillips is a multiplatform editor and writer for the Los Angeles Times.

