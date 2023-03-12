Here’s the list of 2023 Oscar winners: live updates

The winners of the 2023 Academy Awards will be announced Sunday at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood and televised live on ABC.

The nominations, announced in January, were led by “Everything Everywhere All at Once” with 11, followed by Netflix’s German war movie “All Quiet on the Western Front” and the Irish dark comedy “The Banshees of Inisherin” with nine apiece and “Elvis” with eight.

Box office triumphs “Top Gun: Maverick,” “Black Panther: Wakanda Forver” and “Avatar: The Way of Water” landed six, five and four nominations, respectively.

We’ll be updating the list of winners below as they’re announced live; see how they compare to our awards columnist’s final predictions here.







































































































