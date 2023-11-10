Gustavo Dudamel, L.A. Phil and Thomas Adès earn Grammy nominations for ‘Dante’

The Los Angeles Philharmonic led by conductor Gustavo Dudamel earned major nods Friday in the 2024 Grammy Award nominations, led by their performance of the fantastical “Adès: Dante.”

Dudamel — who announced in February that he would leave L.A. to join the New York Philharmonic in 2026 after a 17-year run here — was nominated along with the orchestra for “Adès: Dante” in the orchestral performance category. The conductor and orchestra are up against Karina Canellakis and Netherlands Radio, Yannick Nézet-Séguin and the Philadelphia Orchestra, JoAnn Falletta and the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, as well as Esa-Pekka Salonen and the San Francisco Symphony.

Dudamel, 42, already has four Grammy Awards and was nominated for a fifth time last year along with the L.A. Phil for “Dvořák: Symphonies Nos. 7-9.” However, he did not win the prize last year — it went to Michael Repper and the New York Youth Symphony.

Should Dudamel win at the 66th Grammy Awards, the composer would land his fifth win among six nominations. At the 64th Grammys, he won best choral performance for “Mahler: Symphony No. 8, ‘Symphony of a Thousand.’ ” The year before he nabbed the win for best orchestral performance for “Ives: Complete Symphonies.” He won in the same category at the 62nd Grammys Awards for “Norman: Sustain.” His first win was during the 54th Grammy Awards for best orchestral performance for “Brahms: Symphony No. 4.”

British composer Thomas Adès, who composed what Times critic Mark Swed called the “wondrously anarchic and entertaining” “Inferno,” is nominated this year for contemporary classical composition for “Adès: Dante.” He premiered the piece in May 2022 during the L.A. Phil’s Gen X festival, which he curated. Adès squares off against fellow composers Andy Akiho, William Brittelle, Missy Mazzoli and Jessie Montgomery for the award, which recognizes works composed within the last 25 years and released for the first time during the eligibility period. (The eligibility window for the 2024 Grammys was Oct. 1, 2022, to Sept. 15, 2023.)

“Adès: Dante” producer Dmitriy Lipay was nominated Friday for producer of the year, classical, for several of his productions with the L.A. Phil, including “Adès: Dante,” “Fandango” and “Rachmaninoff: The Piano Concertos & Paganini Rhapsody.”

The “Fandango” album, which featured Dudamel, violist Anne Akiko Meyers, opera baritone Gustavo Castillo and the L.A. Phil, was also recognized in the engineered album, classical, category. That award would be presented to the engineers, Alexander Lipay and Dmitriy Lipay, not the artists. “Fandango” was also nominated this year for classical compendium.

The 66th Grammy Awards will air Feb. 4 live on CBS and Paramount+. The televised ceremony will take place in the Crypto.com Arena in downtown L.A.

Times staff writer Jessica Gelt contributed to this report.