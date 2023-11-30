Jodie Foster: Back in the awards swim

(Illustration by Natalia Agatte / For The Times)

Look for Jodie Foster to join this season’s supporting actress Oscar race.

With her acclaimed supporting performance in “Nyad” as Bonnie Stoll — coach, friend and grounding force to distance swimmer Diana Nyad — Jodie Foster, 61, has returned to serious awards contention after years away.

4

Foster has received four Academy Award nominations — one supporting (“Taxi Driver,” 1976), three lead (“The Accused,” 1988; “The Silence of the Lambs,” 1991; and “Nell,” 1994).

2

Foster won for “The Accused” and “Silence of the Lambs.”

8

A win for “Nyad” would put Foster in the rarefied group of performers with three or more acting Oscars, alongside Ingrid Bergman, Walter Brennan, Daniel-Day Lewis, Frances McDormand, Jack Nicholson, Meryl Streep and Katharine Hepburn (who won four).

32

The gap in years between Foster’s second and third Oscars would be the largest among three-or-mores, although Streep (29) comes close.

14

Foster’s age when she received her first nomination. She is …

10th

... on the list of youngest supporting actress nominees in history.

47

The span of years between Foster’s “Taxi Driver” and potential “Nyad” nominations stuns until you consider that perma-spoiler Hepburn’s first and final nominations were 48 years apart. And she started later.

2

two-time Oscar winners have headlined HBO’s anthology series “True Detective”: Mahershala Ali, and Foster, whose Alaska-set season, subtitled “Night Country,” premieres Jan. 14.

1

Foster could become the first out LGBTQ+ person to win three acting Oscars.