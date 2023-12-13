Emma Stone: Wry everywoman to brilliantly weird in ‘Poor Things’
Her all-in performance as a lab-created sensualist in Yorgos Lanthimos’ “Poor Things” has put Emma Stone, 35, near the top of the lead-actress Oscar list and further demonstrates that darkness and absurdity suit her even better than playing smart, relatable Ryan Gosling love interests.
4
A “Poor Things” nomination would follow a previous one for lead (“La La Land”) and two for supporting (“Birdman” and Stone’s first Lanthimos collaboration, “The Favourite”).
2017
Stone won for her “La La Land” performance as a struggling, singing, dancing actor.
15
If Stone were to win in March, she would follow 14 other women who have won two lead Oscars.
7
Stone would be the seventh-youngest two-time winner, after Bette Davis, Olivia de Havilland, Jodie Foster, Luise Rainer, Hilary Swank and Elizabeth Taylor.
93%
Rotten Tomatoes critics’ score for “The Curse,” the brilliantly uncomfortable current Showtime series in which Stone plays a wannabe do-gooder TV house flipper.
5
Joining the five-time “Saturday Night Live” hosting club in December, Stone delivered an inspired performance as a Phil Spector-resembling 1960s record producer in a high-concept sketch that …
3
Along with “Poor Things” and “The Curse,” cemented what we already knew about Stone: the weirder, the better.
From the Oscars to the Emmys.
Get the Envelope newsletter for exclusive awards season coverage, behind-the-scenes stories from the Envelope podcast and columnist Glenn Whipp’s must-read analysis.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.