Emma Stone: Wry everywoman to brilliantly weird in ‘Poor Things’

Her all-in performance as a lab-created sensualist in Yorgos Lanthimos’ “Poor Things” has put Emma Stone, 35, near the top of the lead-actress Oscar list and further demonstrates that darkness and absurdity suit her even better than playing smart, relatable Ryan Gosling love interests.

4

A “Poor Things” nomination would follow a previous one for lead (“La La Land”) and two for supporting (“Birdman” and Stone’s first Lanthimos collaboration, “The Favourite”).

2017

Stone won for her “La La Land” performance as a struggling, singing, dancing actor.

15

If Stone were to win in March, she would follow 14 other women who have won two lead Oscars.

7

Stone would be the seventh-youngest two-time winner, after Bette Davis, Olivia de Havilland, Jodie Foster, Luise Rainer, Hilary Swank and Elizabeth Taylor.

93%

Rotten Tomatoes critics’ score for “The Curse,” the brilliantly uncomfortable current Showtime series in which Stone plays a wannabe do-gooder TV house flipper.

5

Joining the five-time “Saturday Night Live” hosting club in December, Stone delivered an inspired performance as a Phil Spector-resembling 1960s record producer in a high-concept sketch that …

3

Along with “Poor Things” and “The Curse,” cemented what we already knew about Stone: the weirder, the better.