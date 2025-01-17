Live L.A. fire updates: Crews improve containment on Palisades, Eaton fires as winds die down

Evacuations: Some mandatory evacuation zones were opened to residents only on Thursday afternoon. Residents must bring a valid photo ID that shows their name, photo and physical address, such as a driver’s license, according to the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department.

Many parts of Pacific Palisades, Malibu, Calabasas, Brentwood and Encino are under evacuation orders or warnings. Get more details on closures, evacuations, shelters.