Live L.A. fire updates: Crews improve containment on Palisades, Eaton fires as winds die down

Palisades fire
- Containment: The fire was 27% contained as of about 8 p.m. Thursday, up from 22% in the early morning. It has burned 23,713 acres.
- Damage: Officials have confirmed 3,328 structures have been destroyed and 591 damaged, with totals expected to rise.
- Lives lost: Officials have confirmed that 10 people are dead from the Palisades fire.
Evacuations: Some mandatory evacuation zones were opened to residents only on Thursday afternoon. Residents must bring a valid photo ID that shows their name, photo and physical address, such as a driver’s license, according to the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department.
Many parts of Pacific Palisades, Malibu, Calabasas, Brentwood and Encino are under evacuation orders or warnings. Get more details on closures, evacuations, shelters.
Eaton fire
- Containment: The fire was 55% contained as of 6:20 a.m. Thursday morning, up from 45% early Wednesday. It has burned 14,117 acres.
- Damage: Officials have confirmed 6,782 structures destroyed and 773 damaged, with totals expected to rise.
- Lives lost: Officials have confirmed 17 are dead from the Eaton fire.
- Evacuations: The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department announced Thursday that residents who live along Canyon Crest Road into the Meadows east of El Prieto Road can reenter the area. Residents must bring a valid photo ID that shows their name, photo and physical address, such as a driver’s license. Entry and exit points will be at the intersection of Canyon Crest Road and Lincoln Avenue. Get more details on evacuations, closures and shelters.
Resources
- Share via
Firefighters boost containment of Palisades and Eaton fires amid break from destructive winds
Containment on the Palisades and Eaton fires that have kept thousands of Los Angeles County residents out of their homes, some for more than a week, grew overnight after winds that have plagued the region began to die down.
The Eaton fire, which has burned just over 14,100 acres in Pasadena and Altadena, jumped to 55% containment on Thursday morning, up from 45% a day earlier. At the Palisades fire, which has burned 23,700 acres, containment was at 27% Thursday night, up from 17% a day earlier, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.
- Share via
The long-term health effects of L.A. County wildfire smoke
The explosion of smoke and ash that erupted from two wildfires was beyond belief.
In the foothills of the San Gabriel Mountains, as the Eaton fire engulfed homes and businesses, a thick blanket of smoke rolled over the horizon, blocking out the sun.