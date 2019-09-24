Ronan Farrow, author of ‘Catch and Kill,’ joins the Times Book Club

Journalist and author Ronan Farrow will join Los Angeles Times Book Club readers on Oct. 22 to discuss his upcoming book, “Catch and Kill.”

“Catch and Kill” builds on Farrow’s Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative reporting on sexual misconduct allegations against powerful men and the efforts to silence survivors. The book will be published Oct. 15.

Little, Brown and Company (Little, Brown and Company)

Farrow will be in conversation with Deputy Managing Editor Julia Turner at the Oct. 22 forum. The event is co-hosted by the book club and the Times Ideas Exchange at the Orpheum Theatre in downtown Los Angeles. Ticket information will be coming soon.

Advertisement

“Catch and Kill” comes in the wake of reporting by Farrow, a New Yorker magazine contributor, about sexual abuse allegations against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein and other public figures.

The upcoming book details “surveillance and intimidation deployed by wealthy and connected men to threaten journalists, evade accountability and silence victims of abuse,” according to publisher Little Brown and Company. “And it’s the story of the women who risked everything to expose the truth.”

The community forum on Farrow’s “Catch and Kill” and the #MeToo movement is a book club “extra” event this fall.

Advertisement

On Oct. 21, the L.A. Times Book Club presents bestselling author Michael Connelly (“The Night Fire”) in conversation with reporter and novelist Jeffrey Fleishman at the Montalbán Theatre in Hollywood. On Nov. 18, actress Julie Andrews will discuss her memoir, “Home Work” with columnist Mary McNamara at the Orpheum. More info: latimes.com/bookclub.