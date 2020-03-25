Los Angeles Times Book Club is back, virtually, with L.A. noir authors

The Los Angeles Times Book Club is rebooting with its first virtual meetup on March 30 with authors Steph Cha and Joe Ide.

Cha and Ide will join Times reporter Maria L. LaGanga for an evening of new L.A. noir, streamed live on the L.A. Times Facebook page and on YouTube. The conversation starts at 7 p.m. Monday.

Cha is the author of “Your House Will Pay,” a bestselling crime thriller that confronts the legacy of the 1992 L.A. riots. The destinies of two families collide in a tale of a city roiled by racism and social injustice. From The Times review: “‘Your House Will Pay’ is a dramatic page-turner from Cha, a Korean American novelist who has written three previous novels.”

Ide’s new mystery is “Hi Five,” the fourth book in his edgy “IQ” detective series. “The characters and cadences of Ide’s childhood — and his self-professed love for Sherlock Holmes mysteries — have found their way into his engrossing crime series and its protagonist, Isaiah Quintabe,” says reviewer Paula L. Woods. “Known as IQ, Quintabe is an unlicensed private eye and neighborhood hero whose mission is ‘fighting human suffering and indifference’ wherever he finds it.”

Authors Steph Cha and Joe Ide (Maria Kanevskaya / Craig Takahashi)

The authors originally were scheduled to appear at a live L.A. Times Book Club event in Long Beach on March 30. That community forum was canceled due to the coronavirus and public health concerns.

The event, however, has been rescheduled and will now be held as a free virtual book club forum. Grab a glass of wine or another favorite beverage and join us from home.

Readers can submit questions for the authors before and during the streaming book talk on Twitter @latimesbooks or by joining the L.A. Times Book Club Facebook group. Or send a question by email to bookclub@latimes.com.

Sign up for the L.A. Times Book Club newsletter for updates and the latest book news at latimes.com/bookclub.

