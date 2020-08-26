Bestsellers List Sun., Aug. 30, 2020
SoCal Bestsellers
Hardcover Fiction
1. Mexican Gothic by Silvia Moreno-Garcia (Del Rey: $27) A woman is summoned to a mysterious home in rural Mexico to rescue her newlywed cousin.
2. The Vanishing Half by Brit Bennett (Riverhead: $27) Identical twin sisters run away from their small Black community in the South and live very different lives.
3. Hamnet by Maggie O’Farrell (Knopf: $27) An Elizabethan tale of love and grief in 16th century Stratford-Upon-Avon.
4. The Guest List by Lucy Foley (Morrow: $28) On a remote island off the Irish coast, the wedding of a TV star and a magazine publisher is disrupted by a murder.
5. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens (Putnam: $26) A young woman living on her own becomes a murder suspect.
6. Migrations by Charlotte McConaghy (Flatiron: $27) As the environment collapses a woman is on a quest to find the world’s last flock of Arctic terns.
7. Deacon King Kong by James McBride (Riverhead: $28) The aftermath of a shooting at a housing project in 1960s Brooklyn.
8. A Burning by Megha Majumdar (Knopf: $26) A Muslim girl from the slums is accused of a terrorist attack because of a careless comment on social media.
9. Then She Vanished by T. Jefferson Parker (Putnam: $27) A private investigator is hired by an ambitious California politician to find his missing wife.
10. Luster by Raven Leilani (FSG: $26) A young Black woman in New York City has an affair with a married man who has an open marriage and an adopted Black daughter.
Hardcover nonfiction
1. Caste by Isabel Wilkerson (Random House: $32) A hidden caste system influences the lives of Americans.
2. How to Be an Antiracist by Ibram X. Kendi (One World: $27) The author weaves ethics, history, law, science and personal narrative into a work that illuminates how racism works.
3. Untamed by Glennon Doyle (Dial: $28) The activist explores the peace that comes when we stop striving to meet the world’s expectations.
4. Too Much and Never Enough by Mary L. Trump (S&S: $28) A tell-all from the niece of President Trump.
5. Between the World and Me by Ta-Nehisi Coates (One World: $26) The hazards and hopes of Black male life.
6. Breath by James Nestor (Riverhead: $28) New research yields breathtaking results.
7. The Splendid and the Vile by Erik Larson (Crown: $32) A portrait of Winston Churchill and his defiance during the Blitz.
8. Me and White Supremacy by Layla Saad (Sourcebooks: $26) How to dismantle white privilege and stop inflicting damage on people of color.
9. What It’s Like to Be a Bird by David Allen Sibley (Knopf: $35) The expert details the lives of birds.
10. It Was All a Lie by Stuart Stevens (Knopf: $27) The author traces the arc of Republican Party leadership from Goldwater, Reagan and the Bushes to Donald Trump.
Paperback fiction
1. A Gentleman in Moscow by Amor Towles (Penguin: $17)
2. Normal People by Sally Rooney (Hogarth: $17)
3. Parable of the Sower by Octavia E. Butler (Grand Central: $17)
4. Circe by Madeline Miller (Back Bay: $17)
5. The Handmaid’s Tale by Margaret Atwood (Anchor: $16)
6. The Nickel Boys by Colson Whitehead (Anchor: $16)
7. The Overstory by Richard Powers (Norton: $19)
8. Cape May by Chip Cheek (Celadon : $17)
9. The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho (HarperOne: $17)
10. Americanah by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie (Anchor: $16)
Paperback nonfiction
1. White Fragility by Robin DiAngelo (Beacon : $16)
2. The Color of Law by Richard Rothstein (Liveright: $18)
3. Born a Crime by Trevor Noah (One World: $18)
4. The Warmth of Other Suns by Isabel Wilkerson (Vintage: $18)
5. Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed: $18)
6. The New Jim Crow by Michelle Alexander (New Press: $19)
7. Sister Outsider by Audre Lorde (Crossing: $17)
8. So You Want to Talk About Race by Ijeoma Oluo (Seal: $17)
9. Intimations by Zadie Smith (Penguin: $11)
10. The Order of the Day by Eric Vuillard (Other Press: $15)
