Bestsellers List Sun., Oct. 18
SoCal Bestsellers
Hardcover Fiction
1. The Searcher by Tana French (Viking: $27) A recently divorced retired Chicago cop settles down in a quiet Irish village where he gets dragged into a mystery.
2. Mexican Gothic by Silvia Moreno-Garcia (Del Rey: $27) A woman is summoned to a mysterious home in rural Mexico to rescue her newlywed cousin.
3. Leave the World Behind by Rumaan Alam (Ecco: $28) Hoping to enjoy a quiet getaway, a New York City couple and their two teenage kids get word of a disaster unfolding in the city.
4. The Vanishing Half by Brit Bennett (Riverhead: $27) Identical twin sisters run away from their small Black community in the South and live very different lives.
5. The Evening and the Morning by Ken Follett (Viking: $36) At the end of the Dark Ages, England is attacked from two sides in this prequel to “The Pillars of the Earth.”
6. Transcendent Kingdom by Yaa Gyasi (Knopf: $28) A Stanford PhD candidate and Ghanaian immigrant seeks to cure depression and addiction.
7. The Guest List by Lucy Foley (Morrow: $28) On a remote island off the Irish coast, the wedding of a TV star and a magazine publisher is disrupted by a murder.
8. Just Like You by Nick Hornby (Riverhead: $27) A 41-year-old mother of two starts a relationship a 22-year-old man who is living at home with his mother.
9. Troubled Blood by Robert Galbraith (Mulholland: $29) While visiting family in Cornwall, England, private detective Cormoran Strike is drawn into a long-cold case of a missing person.
10. The Lying Life of Adults by Elena Ferrante (Europa: $26) A teenage girl comes of age, with difficulty, in ‘90s Naples, Italy.
Hardcover nonfiction
1. Caste by Isabel Wilkerson (Random House: $32) A hidden caste system influences the lives of Americans.
2. Modern Comfort Food by Ina Garten (Clarkson Potter: $35) The host of TV’s “Barefoot Contessa” shares a collection of 85 new recipes.
3. The 99% Invisible City by Roman Mars, Kurt Kohlstedt (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt: $30) Writers from the “99% Invisible” podcast explore hidden design elements in the urban environment.
4. Is This Anything? by Jerry Seinfeld (Simon & Schuster: $35) A compilation of the comic’s favorite jokes, bits and routines from his five decades in comedy.
5. The Splendid and the Vile by Erik Larson (Crown: $32) A portrait of Winston Churchill and his defiance during the Blitz.
6. Rage by Bob Woodward (Simon & Schuster: $30) The Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist’s account of President Trump’s conduct as the COVID-19 pandemic spread.
7. Untamed by Glennon Doyle (Dial: $28) The activist explores the peace that comes when we stop striving to meet the world’s expectations.
8. Forward by David Jeremiah (Thomas Nelson: $27) The author and Bible teacher offers spiritual guidance to Christians.
9. How to Be an Antiracist by Ibram X. Kendi (One World: $27) The author weaves ethics, history, law, science and personal narrative into a work that illuminates how racism works.
10. Humans by Brandon Stanton (St. Martin’s: $35) The creator of “Humans of New York” expands his visual catalog to the entire globe.
Paperback fiction
1. Dune by Frank Herbert (Ace: $11)
2. Circe by Madeline Miller (Back Bay: $17)
3. Parable of the Sower by Octavia E. Butler (Grand Central: $17)
4. When No One Is Watching by Alyssa Cole (Morrow: $17)
5. Girl, Woman, Other by Bernardine Evaristo (Grove Press: $17)
6. The Song of Achilles by Madeline Miller (Ecco: $17)
7. The Topeka School by Ben Lerner (Picador: $17)
8. The Nickel Boys by Colson Whitehead (Anchor: $16)
9. Conversations with Friends by Sally Rooney (Hogarth: $17)
10. The Overstory by Richard Powers (Norton: $19)
1. My Own Words by Ruth Bader Ginsburg (Simon & Schuster: $18)
2. White Fragility by Robin DiAngelo (Beacon: $16)
3. The Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz (Amber-Allen: $13)
4. Intimations by Zadie Smith (Penguin: $11)
5. The Library Book by Susan Orlean (Simon & Schuster: $17)
6. Trick Mirror by Jia Tolentino (Random House: $18)
7. The Warmth of Other Suns by Isabel Wilkerson (Vintage: $18)
8. Year of the Monkey by Patti Smith (Vintage: $16)
9. Born a Crime by Trevor Noah (One World: $18)
10. Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed: $18)
